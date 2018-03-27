BENGALURU: India has become a powerhouse in world badminton, with the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal winning laurels for the country. One look at world rankings reflect India’s rise. With the big guns from India heading to the Commonwealth Games, the shuttlers are expected to return with a few medals.

The aforementioned trio will be India’s biggest medal prospects in their respective events. Besides them, HS Prannoy, who has been marred with injuries (knee, back, toe) in the past, is confident about a good show. Prannoy has all the ingredients to succeed in the men’s singles competition. Considering traditional powerhouses (China, South Korea and Denmark) will not be there, there is the potential for an all-Indian final. Needless to say, Prannoy says if it happened, iot would be a very special feeling.

“That would be a big thing – two Indians in the male singles final at such a big event. We (Srikanth and Prannoy) have been playing one another in a number of events. I think, as a whole, it will be great for Indian badminton if it is an all-India final as badminton has been on the rise and to see two top players from the country battling in the final, will be special,” Prannoy told Express.

“People will be expecting a lot from me and Srikanth in Australia. We have been doing well and people will be hoping for something positive. It is good pressure. I love like these kind of pressure situations.”

Set for CWG debut, the Kerala shuttler has been climbing the ran­king charts and is World No 12 now. There is no denying the talent of the 25-year-old, who has defeated some of the biggest sta­rs of the sport like Ch­en Long, Chong Wei and Lin Dan. Defeating such legends is an achievement in itself, and Prannoy is keen to make a good impression at Gold Coast.

“I am very happy with my performance in the last two years. This CWG is really important. I am playing for the first time, looking forward to it,” he said. After reaching his ma­iden All England Op­en quarters, he is high on conf­id­ence, and one hopes that th­e pressure of representing his cou­­­­­ntry at such an event does no­t pressurise him. The CWG wi­ll be live on the Sony network.

ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com