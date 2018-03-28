HYDERABAD: It’s routine for the top badminton players of the country to undergo training twice a day at the SAI-Gopichand Academy, under the watchful eyes of the chief national coach. Busy preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the favourite in women’s singles, PV Sindhu suffered an injury scare on Tuesday.

Sindhu sprained her right ankle while playing a practice game against men’s World No 15 B Sai Praneeth. It was learnt that the injury was not serious. Tests confirmed this and she is expected to resume her regular training schedule on Thursday. The Sindhu versus Sai Praneeth match was not an aberration, as it’s common at the academy to see men playing against women. “We were playing in the morning when she tripped and fell. But I only came to know about the injury in the evening,” Praneeth told Express.

When contacted, Gopichand did not sound worried. “Everything is fine,” the coach said. Asked whether she will be going to Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games starting on April 4, the veteran coach replied in the affirmative. Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, who accompanies her daughter to all the training sessions, said it was a minor injury. “She was undergoing her regular practice session when she sprained her right ankle, but there is nothing to worry. To be 100 per cent sure, an MRI scan was also done. There is no serious injury,” Ramana informed.

Doctors have advised the 22-year-old Olympic silver-medallist two day of rest, but Ramana said she will not be sitting idle. “She will continue to do most of the things she does at the academy, such as shuttle conditioning and on-field training. The only part she will skip is running. Most probably, she will be back to her full schedule on March 29,” Ramana said.Though the Games officially begins on April 4, badminton singles events do not commence before April 10.

“The team event will start on April 5 and the singles competition starts much later. There is ample time for her to get back to her best. She will definitely take part in the singles,” Ramana opined.The scare, however, has not dampened spirits. “She is relaxing right now at home and watching movies on the home theatre,” Ramana said with a laugh.

Sindhu had crossed swords with Kidambi Srikanth in an exhibition match on Monday, displaying optimum fitness. Over there, the players had said they don’t have enough time to train specifically for the Games. With an injury, albeit minor, occurring a few days before the start of the tournament, the Indian badminton camp must be hoping that Sindhu recovers at the earliest.

