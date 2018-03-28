CHENNAI: S Sujay’s 83 paved the way for Coimbatore DCA to beat Tirunelveli DCA by 170 runs in the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-23 tournament.Coimbatore 285/6 in 50 ovs (S Sujay 83; K Aravind 3/61) bt Tirunelveli 115 in 31.3 ovs (K Aravind 51; M Abhinav 4/23).

Wheels India win

Wheels India beat India Japan Lighting in the 14th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Group A: Wheels India 161 in 26.1 ovs (V Munichamy 5/34) bt India Japan Lighting 111 in 19.5 ovs (M Tajudeen 62; D Alexander David Raj 4/33). Group B: Heavy Vehicles Factory 100 in 22.1 ovs (C Kubendran 5/29) lost to Apollo Tyres 104/2 in 17.3 ovs.

CSK get sponsor

Nippon Paint was on Tuesday named as the associate sponsor of Chennai Super Kings. Nippon Paint theme “Yellow Podu, Whistle Podu”, features some of the CSK cricketers — Murali Vijay, Kedhar Jadav,

Ambati Rayudu

RBI beat Chennai United

RBI defeated Chennai United 3-2 in a CFA Senior Division game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Indian Bank beat Income Tax 2-1.

Selection trials

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will be conducting state-level selection trials for admission into the centre of excellence sports hostel on April 11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It includes athletics, badminton, gymnastics (both boys and girls), taekwondo, tennis, swimming (boys) and table tennis (girls). Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade are eligible. Forms can be downloaded from www.sdat.tn.gov.in and should be submitted on April 11.

Meanwhile, the district-level selection trials will be conducted from April 2 to 4. Students of classes seven to eleven are eligible. Application forms are available with the district sports and youth welfare officer and can also be downloaded from SDAT website from March 26. The applications must be submitted to the office of the above-mentioned officer in the district headquarters on or before April 20. There are 20 sports listed for boys and 16 for girls in this trials.

Shrikrishna champion

S Shrikrishna of Mylapore Club drubbed MCC’s Varun Kumar 5-1 (61-46, 85-1, 76-68, 15-61, 88-22, 95-1)to clinch the title of the YMCA Madras Open snooker meet.