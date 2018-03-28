KOCHI: World Championship finalist and Asian Championship javelin bronze medallist Davinder Singh Kang is now staring at a four-year ban after his ‘B’ sample, taken on November 10 last year, tested positive for an anabolic steroid.

The initial test conducted by IAAF’S Athletics Integrity Unit had earlier revealed traces of Androstane, a banned anabolic steroid, in his urine sample, leading to his provisional suspension before the Federation Cup in March.The suspension had dashed his Commonwealth Games dreams, and with the confirmatory test held at the National Dope Testing Laboratory also upholding inital findings, Kang is likely to miss Asian Games also. Sources told Express that the result of the test was sent to Kang on Monday. Last Wednesday, he was let off by NADA’s disciplinary panel with a warning in the case of Marijuana traces being found in his urine sample. The panel had agreed to Kang’s contention that he didn’t deliberately use the recreational drug. However, the ‘B’ sample findings are a big blow to the Punjab strongman.

The athlete was not reachable for comment. But sources close to Kang said that he would question the findings before the disciplinary panel. “The steroid found in his sample remains in the body for more than two months. Even a junior-level athlete won’t be using it because of the long washout period. Kang’s test conducted immediately prior to and after November 10 yielded negative results. So, there is ample scope for doubt, and we will question the findings,” said a source.

Just after the initial sample result was out, Kang peddled a conspiracy theory that he suspected foul play from the anti-dope watchdog. The athlete had said after the marijuana saga that he has been careful even while taking medicines.

“I quit taking painkillers. I’ve tested my supplements umpteen times. Even while staying at the camp, I was never sure about the safety of food and drink. I used to keep separate drinking water.”Employed with the Indian Army, Kang was training under German coach Uwe Hohn at NIS Patiala. Sources close to the athlete said that Kang had earlier requested WADA to test his ‘B’ sample outside the country, but the plea was overturned.

