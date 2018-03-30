Chennai United FC and ICF players fight for the ball on Thursday | d sampathkumar

CHENNAI: A Veera Babu’s fifer paved the way for Seshadhri MCC to beat Fine Star CA by one wicket in a First Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

I Division: Fine Star CA 175 in 44 ovs (S Karthik 50; A Veera Babu 5/45) lost to Seshadhri MCC 177/9 in 40.3 ovs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 65; R Jesuraj 4/40, Akash Sumra 4/49).

SRM beat Panimalar

SRM University men defeated Panimalar 3-1 in the P John Memorial all-India volleyball tournament played at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Men: SRM University bt Panimalar 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19. Women: South Central Railway bt Kerala Police 25-21, 25-18, 25-22; Tamil Nadu Youth bt Southern Railway 25-15, 8-25, 25-16, 25-23.

Subhan cracks ton

H Sheik Mohamed Subhan’s unbeaten 106 propelled Comrades CC to a five-wicket victory against Grand Prix CC in a TNCA Fifth Division E Zone match.

V Division B: Gandhi CC 175/6 in 50 ovs (J Syed Haseeb Pasha 4/48) lost to Young Men’s CC 176/4 in 40.1 ovs (A Arjun 69; Harsha Rajkumar 3/65). V Division E: Grand Prix CC 244/6 in 50 ovs (T Karthik 51; S Rajasekar 3/64) lost to Comrades CC 246/5 in 47.1 ovs (H Sheik Mohamed Subhan 106 n.o); Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 284 in 48.3 ovs (R Paul Johnson 57, R Varun 53) bt Eccentrics CC 200 in 45.2 ovs (K Bhaskar 53; K Sudhakar 3/15).

Chennai United FC hold ICF

ICF played out a 1-1 draw with Chennai United FC in the CFA Senior Division League at ICF Stadium. ICF’s S Freddy and Mayakannan of Chennai United FC scored for their respective teams. From Friday, the matches will be played at JN Stadium.