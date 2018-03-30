CHENNAI: Has an Indian contingent leaving for a major sporting meet ever not been surrounded by drama? The country’s preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games had a twist right at the very tail, after it was found out, late on Thursday, that wrestler Sushil Kumar’s name was missing from the entry list uploaded on the Games website.

Sushil, a two-time Olympic medallist, was supposed to defend his gold medal from the 2014 Glasgow Games in the 74kg category. But a quick scan of the entry list uploaded on www.gc2018.com reveals that Sushil’s name is not among the 15 wrestlers who will compete in the 74kg category. Also, while the final contingent for Gold Coast released by the Indian Olympic Association shows that India’s wrestling team will have six men and six women, the corresponding tally on the Games website reads five men and six women.

The development, read together with Sushil’s withdrawal from last month’s Asian Championships, has fuelled rumours of a late pullout by the two-time CWG gold medallist. But Wrestling Federation of India secretary VN Prasood sought to assuage fears, saying that Sushil would definitely be wrestling in Gold Coast.

“This is likely a mix-up on the part of the people who are handling the Games website,” he said. “Sushil is there in the IOA list that was cleared by the ministry and has already received his accreditation card. I have texted the Chef de Mission to find out what is going on, but this appears to be a mistake made by the website officials while tallying.”Indian Olympic Association officials said that they would have to wait till Friday morning to clear this up as it was late in the day.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com