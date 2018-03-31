CHENNAI: A nine-member Indian table tennis contingent sans reserve player Sanil Shetty departed for Gold Coast via Singapore on Friday to take part in the Commonwealth Games. Shetty is awaiting CWG Council clearance. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is confident it will arrive soon.

Shetty was included in the squad after Soumyajit Ghosh was left out following rape charges against him filed in West Bengal. Curiously, the entry list on the official CWG website still shows him as a member of the contingent. Shetty’s name is still to feature on the list. “We are waiting for the final clearance. All his visa formalities are done. As soon as we receive the confirmation e-mail, we will ensure Sanil gets on the first flight to Australia,” TTFI secretary general MP Singh told Express.

There are high hopes from the squad considering the performance of players in the last two years. While quite a few have won World Tour medals, another cause for optimism is seeing the entire group ranked inside the top 100.

According to the group, whatever preparation they had over the last year was done keeping in mind the quadrennial event. “We have been constantly changing our doubles partners in all tournaments in a bid to try out different combinations. All of us are capable of playing with everybody and we can spring a surprise pair if required to keep the opposition guessing,” G Sathiyan, India’s highest ranked paddler at World No 49, told Express from Singapore.

“The other interesting thing is, in the last three months we have trained to face specific opponents — mainly English and Nigerian paddlers. They will be our main rivals and we are confident of making the country proud,” he added.

The Ghosh saga has affected the team to an extent, but the players are mentally tough and intent on getting the job done. “Whatever has happened with him (Ghosh) is unfortunate. We have been training with each other since our junior days and we were taken aback. But playing for the country is the highest possible honour and we won’t let anything affect us. Mental toughness is something the group has worked on. Everyone is raring to go and perform,” said Sathiyan, the CWG debutant.

India’s best performance in CWG in recent years came at the 2006 edition in Melbourne, where they won three medals (gold in men’s singles and team, bronze in women). A member of that gold-winning team and currently coach, Soumyadeep Roy feels this is India’s best chance to better that showing.

“It’s a young team full of promise and has someone like Sharath to guide them. All of them in the top 100 and in good form is a real positive. Even the women have done well. Both me and Massimo (Costantini) are hoping for four medals. It’s a possibility if everybody plays to potential.”

Contingent

Men: A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, A Amalraj, Harmeet Desai.

Women: Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Coaches: Massimo Costantini and Soumyadeep Roy.

Support staff: Amarjit Singh (masseur) and Kishore Dey (physio).

