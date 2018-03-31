LOS ANGELES: LeBron James continued his assault on the NBA record book, passing Michael Jordan for consecutive games with at least 10 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

James wasted no time getting the milestone, doing it for the 867th straight time in his 15-year illustrous career when he finished off a dunk with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

That gave him 11 points en route to his 27 point, 11 assist and nine rebound performance at Quicken Loans Arena.

James was honoured during a stoppage in play as the crowd of 20,500 gave him a big ovation and he was handed the game ball.

"It will probably go in my trophy case with a lot of accomplishments in my life," James said of the ball. "That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it.

"(You) know, where I've come from, brought up 30 minutes south of here, and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that. It means a lot for me."

The last time James didn't score at least 10 points in a game was January 5, 2007 when he had eight points on three-of-13 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jordan's streak lasted from March 1986 until December 2001. Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third on the double-digit streak list with 787 games.