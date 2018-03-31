CHENNAI: With the Commonwealth Games knocking on the door, most athletes have done the hard part to come this far, given that only a select few get the once-in-four-years opportunity to wear India colours with pride. But they are also aware that their job is far from done. Most of them have already reached Gold Coast in order to get a better idea of conditions.

The shooters, however, are currently undergoing a camp in New Delhi. As ever, expectations are going to be sky-high, especially after a forgettable run in the 2016 Rio Games. The fact that the sport is most-likely making its final appearance in these Games should drive the shooters to leave a lasting impression. The build-up has been good, with a bunch of them making headlines in the two ISSF World Cups (seniors in Mexico and juniors in Australia).

A good look at the team reveals a healthy mix of experience and youth. Pistol ace Jitu Rai will lead the pack along with Heena Sidhu and Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who will be appearing in the Games for the sixth time. Abhinav Bindra, the man who inspired many people to take up the sport, will be missed but London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang will be looking to add another feather to his cap.

Omkar Singh knows a thing or two about the Games. Eight summers ago, he had displayed textbook shooting to clinch three gold medals in New Delhi. “It’s a big game, there will be pressure. But there are a lot of senior too. I’m sure the seniors will look after the youngsters and bring a calming effect on them,” Omkar said.

At 16, Manu Bhaker is one of the youngest in the group. The pistol shooter has belied her age to beat some of the best in the business this year, bagging six gold medals in a month. Omkar sees no reason why she can’t carry on the winning streak.

“They just need to stay composed. Given the atmosphere, the opening ceremony, there is a chance to get distracted. If they stay focussed, all the shooters are there on merit and they have the potential to win medals.” Omkar is mighty impressed with rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh and said that he won’t be surprised if she makes the podium.

India’s forte has always been rifle and pistol. Despite Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore winning an inspirational silver in the 2004 Athens Olympics, and the ageless Manavjit reaching a career-best World No 1 in the past, the shotgun section has seen moderate success. Shotgun coach M Padmanabhan is hopeful his wards will rise to the occasion.

“They have been doing everything right during training but somehow, have missed out in major competitions. I hope the CWG will be the turning point,” he said.

The Coimbatore man expects double trap specialist Ankur Mittal, who had an unforgettable 2017, to inspire the team. “Ankur has been exceptional, Manavjit has plenty of experience and Shreyasi (Singh) has also been doing really good,” Padmanabhan said.

Despite being near-flawless last year, Ankur is not taking things for granted. “There is a lot of good talent, especially in our section, but I have done well there in the past. It will be a tricky test.”

Shooting Squad

Men: Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, Gagan Narang, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Anish, Neeraj Kumar, Jitu Rai, Om Prakash Mitharwal, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, Mohd Asab, Sheeraj Sheikh.

Women: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh, Heena Sidhu, Annuraj Singh, Manu Bhaker, Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar, Varsha Varman, Maheshwari Chauhan, Saniya Sheikh.

anmol@newindianexpress.com