Saffin century guides Elite CA to facile win in U-16 tournament

CHENNAI : C Saffin’s 107 off 84 balls helped Elite CA thrash FSCA by eight wickets in the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament at St Bede’s grounds on Monday. In another game, CSSF A cruised to a five-wicket win over Kancheepuram DCA thanks to Vijay Hasan’s three-wicket haul.Brief scores: Kancheepuram DCA 102/8 in 30 ovs (Neyam Shyam Kangayan 34, Vijay Hasan 3/11, Harrish 3/22) lost to CSSF A 105/5 in 16.3 ovs (T Vikranth 3/24). MoM: Vijay Hasan. FSCA 200/2 in 30 ovs (Neeraj G Krishnan 84, Vijay Priyadarsan 72) lost to Elite CA 203/2 in 28.4 ovs (C Saffin 107, Vikram Satheesh 60). MoM: C Saffin. MoM: SG Karneshwaran. Kedar CA 121 in 29.5 ovs (Akash 33) lost to VBCA 122/6 in 27.4 ovs (Bharat 48). MoM: Bharat.

Bhavani Devi shows off her medal

Punit shines

Riding on Punit Singh Bisht’s 204, Parry’s Sports and RC defeated ICF Sports Association by 136 runs in a Second Division Plate Group match of the TNCA. Bisht was ably supported by S Santosh Shiv who scored 90.II Division: Plate Group: Parry’s Sports and RC 374/6 in 50 ovs (Punit Singh Bisht 204, S Santosh Shiv 90) bt ICF Sports Association 238/5 in 50 ovs (S Omesh 119 n.o).

Bhavani bags silver

Tamil Nadu fencer CA Bhavani Devi bagged a silver medal in the Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik, Iceland. In the final, Bhavani lost to Alexis Browne of USA 10-15. Last year, Bhavani had become the first Indian to win an international fencing gold when she had triumphed in the same tournament.

Final: CA Bhavani Devi lost to Alexis Browne (USA) 10-15; Semifinal: Bhavani bt Guila Arpino (Ita) 15-10; Quarterfinal: Bhavani bt Parede Torres (Ven) 15-9.

Duo honoured

G Lakshmanan and L Suriya were adjudged best athletes at the 19th annual day awards function of the St Joseph’s Sports Academy at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai. At the function, WI Dawaram, IPS, president TNAAA, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution in the field of athletics.

Close to `4 lakh was distributed to achievers of the academy who excelled at the national and international level in the current season. Also, `2 lakh was distributed to 20 outstanding athletes of the academy under its scholarship scheme. All coaches who helped the athletes excel were also honoured. V Anbuselvan, IAS, District Collector, Chennai, and C Sylendra Babu, IPS, Additional Director General of Police-Railways (GRP), gave away the awards.

