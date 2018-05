Skipper Naveen leads YSCA to win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skipper V Naveen Kumar's 56 paved the way for YSCA A to beat Chrompet CC by 14 runs in the 49th All-India YSCA Trophy on Tuesday.

Brief scores: YSCA A 146 in 29.2 ovs (V Naveen Kumar 56, Saravanan 3/23) bt Chromepet CC 132 in 26.1 ovs (Vamsi Krishna 3/24, Karthik Saran 3/36); MoM: V Naveen Kumar. YSCA B 150 in 27.4 ovs (Dinesh Antony 4/28) bt Corporation Officials 112 in 25.4 ovs (V Srikrishna 4/35, Surya Saran 4/37); MoM: V Srikrishna.

Nine from TN for Lanka

Nithin Scidanandh will take part in the boys' 200m dash in the third South Asian junior athletic championships to be held in Colombo on May 5 and 6. Nine from Tamil Nadu are taking part in the meet.

Boys: Nithin Scidanandh (200m, 4x100m), Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m), Santhosh Manikandan (high jump), K Kamal Raj (triple jump). Girls: Subha Venkatesh (200m, 400m, 4x400m), Punitha Ramasamy (long jump), Priyadarshini Suresh (triple jump), Karuniya Muthu Ramalingam (discus), Greacena G Merry Glistus (high jump).

Kancheepuram win

Kancheepuram won the men's and youth titles in the inter-district table tennis tournament. They beat Chennai 3-1 in men's final and 3-2 in youth final, respectively. RS Raja of Kancheepuram played a stellar role by winning both his matches.

Other finals: Jr boys: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0; Sub-jr: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0; Cadet: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0. Youth girls: Chennai bt Madurai 3-2; Junior girls: Chennai bt Vellore 3-0; Sub-jr girls: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1; Cadet girls: Madurai bt Kancheepuram 3-1. Women: Chennai bt Kancheepuram 3-1.

Individual men's: R Anandraj bt Santhosh Kumar 2-1; Youth: R Satyanarayanan bt Santhosh Kumar 3-2; Jr: Piyush Sagar bt D Viswa 3-2; Sub-jr: G Varun bt Juber Khan 3-2; Cadet: Preyesh bt Balamurugan 3-0. Women's: S Shanmathi bt N Deepika 3-2; Youth: N Deepika bt Santhana Ishwarya 3-2; Sub-jr: Swetha Steffi bt Santhana Ishwarya 3-2; Cadet: Nalini Amrutha bt S Eganthika 3-0.

