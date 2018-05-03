Akash, Sanjay shine as Kedar CA defeat KDCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-Tons by Akash (83) and Sanjay (83) helped Kedar CA thrash Kancheepuram DCA by 124 runs in the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Kedar CA 230/2 in 30 ovs (Akash 83, Sanjay 83) bt Kancheepuram DCA 106/9 in 30 ovs. MoM: Sanjay. Thiruvallur DCA 151/9 in 30 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 64, L Ramnath 4/21) bt Elite CA 113 in 28.3 ovs (R Rajagiri 4/21). MoM: R Rajagiri. CSSF A 226/8 in 30 ovs (Vimal Khummar 101 n.o, Dhruv 3/44) bt VBCA 107/5 in 30 ovs (Rushil 41 n.o, Manav Parakh 3/18). MoM: Vimal Khummar. CSSF B 157/7 in 30 ovs (Advaith Prahlad 49 n.o) lost to FSCA 158/6 in 27.2 ovs (SR Athish 81 n.o). MoM: SR Athish.

U-14 cricket tourney

The 20th Dicky Memorial Trophy for U-14 boys will be conducted from May 7-14 at St Bede's grounds. Twelve teams will take part in the tournament to be played on a 30-overs-a-side basis. Eight teams from the city and four from districts will be participating.

There will be four groups of three teams each. Each team gets to play two matches in the league stage. The top two from each group qualify for the quarterfinals. A significant feature of this tournament is the inner circle with field restrictions to help budding players get used to the nuances of the limited-overs format. There is no entry fee.

Nilesh shines for MAS

R Nilesh Subramanium's 65 not out paved the way for MAS CC to beat Parthasarathy MCC in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: Parthasarathy MCC 175 in 35.5 ovs (A Harish 51, RM Seshan Muthu 30, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/37) lost to MAS CC 181/4 in 34.5 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 65 n.o, G Vignesh 31).

Vigneshwaran stars for SPIC

Riding on S Vigneshwaran's five-for, SPIC Recreation Club trounced Mambalam Mosquitos by seven wickets, in a TNCA Third Division A Zone league match.

Brief scores: Bhimannapet Recreation Club 222/9 in 50 ovs (SV Praveen 64, K Kabin Sanjay 62, R Ganesh 4/67) bt Falcon Cricket Club 173 in 42.3 ovs (R Ravi Kumar 67, R Sunil Kumar 6/31). Mambalam Mosquitos 101 in 35.5 ovs (S Vigneshwaran 5/24, N Selva Kumaran 4/28) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 102/3 in 21.2 ovs.