Home Sport Other

Doping: Kenya's Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop 'tested positive' for endurance-boosting  EPO

The sample is believed to have come from an out-of-competition test taken late in 2017.

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Olympic 1500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Former Olympic 1500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop vowed Wednesday to clear his name after reports he has tested positive for the endurance-boosting drug EPO.

Kenyan newspaper The Standard reported a high-profile athlete had failed a doping test, without naming Kiprop.

British newspaper the Guardian quoted Kiprop as saying: "As an athlete, I have been at the forefront of the fight against doping in Kenya, a fight I strongly believe in and support.

"I would not want to ruin all what I have worked for since my first international race in 2007. I hope I can prove that I am a clean athlete in every way possible."

Kiprop's agent, Frederico Rosa, told the Guardian he had also heard the rumours but had no further information.

The sample is believed to have come from an out-of-competition test taken late in 2017.

It would be a serious blow to Kenyan athletics if it is confirmed that 28-year-old Kiprop, one of the biggest names in the country's stellar cast of middle-distance athletes, has tested positive for the endurance-enhancing drug erythropoietin (EPO).

Kiprop originally came second in the 1500m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was upgraded when Rashid Ramzi tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and was stripped of the gold medal.

Kenya has been fighting intense criticism of its anti-doping efforts after more than 40 athletes tested positive over the past five years.

Three years ago, Kenya was rated "non-compliant" by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) before being reinstated prior to the Rio Olympics.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
doping Asbel Kiprop Olympic 1500 metres champion

Comments

More from this section

Upbeat Prannoy mindful of numbers and psychology

Akash, Sanjay shine as Kedar CA defeat KDCA

Marijne life as Indian men's hockey coach cut short thanks to missed chances

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity