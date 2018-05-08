Andhra Pradesh government steps in, archer Jyothi to call off strike

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A day after Arjuna award-winning archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam announced she would go on hunger strike, alleging discrepancies in payment of the amount promised to her, the Andhra Pradesh government in a fresh order sanctioned Rs 76.53 lakh in her name.

In the previous order, she had been sanctioned Rs 61.53 lakh. An amount of Rs 15 lakh was marked for a person named CH Satyanarayana, citing him as her coach. Jyothi alleged she had never trained under him and announced on Sunday she would begin the strike. To her surprise, the matter was dealt with swiftly.

“I had not even started my hunger strike when Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh officials came to my house and said the issue has been solved,” Jyothi told Express on Monday.

While the archer is delighted at the quick response, she wants the rest of the promises to be fulfilled. Last August, she was supposedly promised Rs 1 crore by the state government (Rs 23.47 lakh of it has been paid), house site and a job. “I think it has been made possible due to the CM, but promises remain to be fulfilled.” She had said earlier the Rs 23.47 lakh is a different government reward, announced before the sum of Rs 1 crore.