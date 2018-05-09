Anish comes to fore for Tirupur DCA in Dicky Memorial Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on GP Anish Vishagan’s four-wicket haul (4/24), Tirupur District Cricket Association beat Prahlad Cricket Academy by three wickets in an Under-14 match of the Dicky Memorial Trophy, played at St Bede’s grounds.

Brief scores: Prahlad Cricket Academy 106/9 in 30 ovs (J Aashef 42, GP Anish Vishagan 4/24) lost to Tirupur DCA 107/7 in 27 ovs (KTA Madava Prasad 32). MoM: KTA Madava Prasad. Elite CA 173/4 in 30 ovs (Kavin 47, Jayant 46) bt WGCA 76 in 28.2 ovs (Harsh 3/6). MoM: Kavin 47. Coimbatore DCA 79 in 29.5 ovs lost to FSCA 80/2 in 20.3 ovs (Thirunarayanan 44 n.o). MoM: Thirunarayanan. Kedar Cricket Academy 181/7 in 30 ovs (Kamalesh Venkat 32, Amaresh 44 n.o) bt Trichy DCA 152/8 in 30 ovs (A Shackleton 70 n.o). MoM: Amaresh.

Future Star thrash Ace CA

SR Aathish hit 89 runs to help Future Star CA thrash Ace CA by 151 runs in the Under-15 category of the Gen Next Royal Rumble tournament, held at RKM grounds.

Brief scores: Under-13: Asiatic Transformers 105/9 in 20 ovs (Abhinayan 31, Krishna Navik 28, Camerer 3/9) bt Kreeda SF 52 in 14.3 ovs (Varun 3/10). MoM: Varun. Under-15: Future Stars CA 254/8 in 20 ovs (SR Aathish 89, Yovani Gabriel 39, Atitya 25, Abhinav 34) bt Ace CA 103 in 17.3 ovs (Sudharshan 35, Ganesh Aravind 31) MoM: SR Aathish.

VMFC-Disha champions

VMFC (Veluswamy Mudialiyar Football Club)–Disha Sports Academy emerged triumphant in the CFA Second Division League. The successful season, during which they went on a ten-match unbeaten run, means they will play in the First Division next year. Ganesh top-scored with seven goals.

Rafi shines for Pattabiram

Rafique Mohammed Rafi’s three wickets (3/3) enabled Pattabiram CA to beat United CC by 13 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association, Second Division match. Meanwhile, Mugappair CC beat Thiruvallur CC by 20 runs. U Rubesh hit 46 runs for the winners.

Brief scores: II Division: Mugappair CC 197/9 in 30 ovs (U Rubesh 46, P Lithish Kumar 3/51, S Hareshwaran 3/30) bt Thiruvallur CC 177/7 in 30 ovs (D Rajesh 67, R Rajagiri 3/41). Pattabiram CA 132/9 in 30 ovs (V Tharun Kumar 3/27) bt United CC 119 in 27.3 ovs (Dinesh Antony KD 43, B Haresh 4/45, Rafique Mohammed Rafi 3/3).

Cricket tournament

The Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising a round-robin league tournament for coaching academies and clubs from May 14. The tournament will be 30-overs-a-side format. The final will be a 45-overs-a side contest. Matches will be held at Reddy’s Medavakkam and MN Greens grounds. Entries close on May 12. Contact: 9444012725.

