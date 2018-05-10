Home Sport Other

Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma enter Quarter-Finals of Australian Open badminton

Second seed Praneeth beat Indonesia's Panji Ahmad Maulana 21-12 21-14, while fourth-seeded Sameer edged past Takuma Ueda of Japan 21-16 21-12 in their respective second round matches.

Published: 10th May 2018 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star B Sai Praneeth (File | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Indian shuttlers B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma lived upto their billing and registered straight game victories to progress to the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the Australian Open here today.

Second seed Praneeth beat Indonesia's Panji Ahmad Maulana 21-12 21-14, while fourth-seeded Sameer edged past Takuma Ueda of Japan 21-16 21-12 in their respective second round matches.

Praneeth will next play seventh seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Indonesia, while Sameer will be up against China's Lu Guangzu.

It turned out to be a good day for Indians in the men's doubles too as third seed Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Korean combination of Hyuk Gyun Choi and Kyung Hoon Park 21-17 21-17 to make it to the quarterfinals.

Seventh seeds Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok also booked their place in the last eight round but the pair was made to work hard for the win.

Arjun and Ramachandran were stretched by the Japanese pair of Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera before they got the better of their opponents 21-15 25-23.

However, it will be curtains for one of the Indian pairs in the next round as they take on each other.

India's campaign in women's singles ended after China's Han Yue thrashed JakkaVaishnavi Reddy in straight games 21-5 21-5.

In the women's doubles too it was the end of the road for India after the pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram crashed out, losing 11-21 13-21 to Japan's Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.

The mixed doubles duo of Shivam Sharma and Poorvish S Ram also bowed out after losing 6-21 13-21 to fifth-seeded Korean combination of Seung Jae Seo and Chae Yujung.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rising Chess star Vidit Gujrathi bags second of year in Sweden

Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma progress in Australian Open badminton

Anirban Lahiri | File | AP

India's Anirban Lahiri hopes to regain form at PLAYERS Championship

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies