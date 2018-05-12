Home Sport Other

German, Polish cyclists murdered in Mexico

The cyclists - Holger Hagenbusch of Germany and Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland - had been traveling the world by bicycle.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (File | AP)

By AFP

Two European cyclists who were found dead at the bottom of a ravine in southern Mexico were murdered, investigators said Friday, discarding their earlier theory that the men plunged off a cliff.

The cyclists - Holger Hagenbusch of Germany and Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland - had been traveling the world by bicycle.

But after being reported missing by relatives, they were found dead at the foot of a sheer rock face in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

Investigators initially said the pair appeared to have lost control on a winding mountain road.

However, after a group of fellow cyclists questioned that version of events, a special prosecutor newly appointed to take over the case said the cyclists had in fact been murdered.

"It may have been an assault, because our investigations up to now indicate this was an intentional homicide," special prosecutor Luis Alberto Sanchez told journalists.

The motive appears to have been robbery, he said.

Chmielewski sustained a head injury that may be a gunshot wound, he added.

Hagenbusch's brother Rainer, who flew to Mexico to identify him, wrote on his Facebook page that both bodies had been mutilated.

"The Polish cyclist was decapitated and had a foot missing," he said.

The Chiapas state government vowed to "intensify the investigation" to solve the case.

Investigators say the two cyclists met in the town of San Cristobal de las Casas on April 20 and decided to travel together to the ancient Mayan ruins at Palenque, some 200 kilometers (130 miles) away.

Chmielewski's body was found on April 26, and Hagenbusch's on May 4.

Mexico is struggling to deal with a wave of violent crime that left a record 25,000 murder victims last year.

Since the government launched a controversial military offensive to fight the country's powerful drug cartels in 2006, the country has registered more than 200,000 homicides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclists murdered Mexico murders European cyclists Holger Hagenbusch Chiapas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Set for Under 20, Indian referee Uvena Fernandes in line for Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019

Even in 2018, prize money keeps sponsorless golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu on course and running

FSCA and Elite CA win close battles to enter Dicky Memorial final

IPL2018
Videos
Scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar
Royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar casts his vote
Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat carrying 80 passengers catches fire in Godavari
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood