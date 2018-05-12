Home Sport Other

Reporter who broke Russia Olympic doping story refused FIFA World Cup visa

The visa application, lodged with Russian authorities by German public broadcaster SWR on behalf of Seppelt, was refused on the grounds that he appears on a list of 'undesirable persons' in Russia.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: German journalist Hajo Seppelt, the man who broke the Russian state doping story which sent shockwaves through the Olympics, has been refused a visa to attend the World Cup in Russia, AFP's subsidiary SID reported Friday.

"Obviously, the discovery of a state doping system is so far-reaching that Russia thinks it's necessary to take such measures. That speaks for itself," the reporter told SID.

The visa application, lodged with Russian authorities by German public broadcaster SWR on behalf of Seppelt, was refused on the grounds that he appears on a list of "undesirable persons" in Russia.

The precise reasons for the visa being refused were not specified, said SID.

"This is due to the fact that we are saying things which are critical of Russia, that we lifted the veil in 2014 on Russia's state doping system," wrote Seppelt on the website of TV broadcaster ARD, which is part of the SWR network. 

"I can only hope that the (Russian) politicians will reconsider their decision," said ARD programme director Volker Herres.

Football world governing body FIFA said that it had already validated Seppelt's accreditation request. 

"In general, the freedom of the press is very important to FIFA and we want to offer media representatives the best possible conditions for them to perform their jobs," said Fifa in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia doping doping FIFA World Cup Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Wushu

Wushu high on 'Target Olympic Podium scheme' shot

Sad Fernando Alonso hints at Formula One exit

Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma enter Quarter-Finals of Australian Open badminton

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood