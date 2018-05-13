Home Sport Other

Elite CA clinch Dicky Memorial Trophy

Published: 13th May 2018 02:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on A Gangadharan’s 54, Elite CA defeated FSCA by 21 runs in the final of the Dicky Memorial Trophy U-14 tournament played at St Bede’s grounds here on Saturday.

Brief scores: Final: Elite CA 126/8 in 30 ovs (Sakthi Arjun 27, A Gangadharan 54) bt FSCA 105/7 in 30 ovs (M Abhinav 25; S Kamal Raj 3/25).

Vivek stars in Customs win

Medium pacer Vivek Kumar’s six-for helped Chennai Customs beat Santhome HSS by seven wickets in the 49th All-India YSCA trophy tournament. Vimal Kumar’s 79 went in vain for Santhome.

Brief scores: Santhome HSS 149 in 30 ovs (Vimal Kumar 79; Vivek Kumar 6/30) lost to Chennai Customs 151/3 in 26.1 ovs (Sanjeev Sharma 28, Saurabh Gaur 28) MoM: Vimal Kumar. Comrades CC 139 in 30 ovs (Sheik Mohamed Subash 53; Shiva Shankar 3/39) lost to Gopalapuram CC B 140/3 in 19.3 ovs (Aneesh Ibrahim 38 n.o, Shiva Shankar 45). MoM: Shiva Shankar.

Ashwin shines

V Ashwin (55 and 3/ 21) enabled Accenture to get the better of Ashok Leyland by 27 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial l e ague cum knocko u t tournament.

Brief scores: Accenture 192/9 in 30 ovs (V Ashwin 55, Anbu 44, Venkatesh 34; Bernard 4/33) bt Ashok Leyland 165 in 30 ovs (Mohamed 25, Moin 29, Saravanan 45; V Ashwin 3/21). MoM: V Ashwin. Apollo Tyres 148 in 23.1 ovs (Prithviraj 37; Sathish 5/29, Naveen 3/47) lost to RR Donnelley 149/8 in 28.1 ovs (Premkumar 46, Sathish 46). MoM: Sathish.

Sudarshan cracks ton

RG Sudarshan’s 142 helped HSBC Recreation Club thrash Madras Fertilizers Limited by 108 runs in the TNCA Sixth Division B Zone league match.

Brief scores: VI Division B: HSBC Recreation Club 258/7 in 30 ovs (RG Sudharsanan 142, AG Srinivasan 60; T Jayakumar 5/65) bt Madras Fertilisers Limited 150 in 27.4 ovs (J Melvin Raj 43; M Senthil 3/41, H Badhri Narayanan 3/18). Saidapet Gymkhana 143 in 29 ovs (K Kartik 31, K Venkatesan 31; C Gopinath 4/22, R Mahendiran 3/45) lost to Chennai Corporation Official Association 144/1 in 27.3 ovs (BG Arun 73, M Devaraj 54 n.o).

