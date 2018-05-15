Nikki Bella hopes to 'get back together' with John Cena

By IANS

NEW YORK: Model-actress Nikki Bella isn't giving up on her and ex-fiance John Cena's relationship as she says there is hope they will get back together.

After calling off their engagement last month, just weeks before their wedding date, the "Total Bellas" star reveals she has not ruled out reconciling with Cena, 41.

"John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life," Bella told Entertainment Tonight while at NBCUniversal's Upfront Presentation in New York City Monday, reports poeple.com.

"I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope," she said.

The 34-year-old said ultimately she just wants both herself and the WWE star "to live the rest of our lives happy."

"Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. But right now, I'm just focusing on me and healing me," explained Bella.

"I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find me, so that's my goal," she added.