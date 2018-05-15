Home Sport Other

Nikki Bella hopes to 'get back together' with John Cena

After calling off their engagement last month, just weeks before their wedding date, the "Total Bellas" star reveals she has not ruled out reconciling with Cena.

Published: 15th May 2018 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Model-actress Nikki Bella isn't giving up on her and ex-fiance John Cena's relationship as she says there is hope they will get back together.

After calling off their engagement last month, just weeks before their wedding date, the "Total Bellas" star reveals she has not ruled out reconciling with Cena, 41.

"John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life," Bella told Entertainment Tonight while at NBCUniversal's Upfront Presentation in New York City Monday, reports poeple.com.

"I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope," she said.

The 34-year-old said ultimately she just wants both herself and the WWE star "to live the rest of our lives happy."

"Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. But right now, I'm just focusing on me and healing me," explained Bella.

"I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find me, so that's my goal," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Cena Nikki Bella

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Now, coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana to rally against Jyothi Surekha

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu bags gold, Shri Nivetha bronze in Hannover

Tiger Woods declares himself ready to win again

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears