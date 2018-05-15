Home Sport Other

Ricciardo a 'definite' option for Mercedes, says Wolff

Riccardo's current contract with Red Bull is set to expire at the end of this season, with the 28-year-old Australian has also been linked to a potential move to Ferrari or Mercedes.

Published: 15th May 2018

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo (File |AP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is definitely among the possible drivers who might join the Silver Arrows next year.

Riccardo's current contract with Red Bull is set to expire at the end of this season, with the 28-year-old Australian has also been linked to a potential move to Ferrari or Formula One champions Mercedes.

And now Wolff insisted that Riccardo would definitely be on their shortlist if Mercedes decide to rope in the drivers outside the current set-up

Wolff's statement comes just few days after he ruled out speculations that Red Bull driver might join their team next season.

Wolff played down the same by insisting that Mercedes are not looking for drivers and that they are happy with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. He had further said that if the team have to make any changes next year then they might rope in the replacements from the Mercedes pool.

Reflecting on the same, the Mercedes boss clarified that his statement was misunderstood.

"I was not translated correctly. I only said that we are loyal first of all to our drivers. They are Lewis, Valtteri and the Mercedes young drivers. They come first.If we were to look at others, Daniel is definitely among them," Sport24 quoted Wolff as saying.

Mercedes are currently standing at the second spot in Formula One Constructors' Championship behind Ferrari.(ANI)

