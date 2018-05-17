Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods to play Memorial ahead of US Open

A statement said Tiger Woods had added the May 31-June 3 tournament to his schedule along with newly-minted world number one Justin Thomas.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

14-time major champion Tiger Woods | AP

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Tiger Woods has committed to play in Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament later this month as he ramps up his preparations for the US Open, tournament organisers confirmed Wednesday.

A statement said Woods, a five-time winner at Memorial, had added the May 31-June 3 tournament to his schedule along with newly-minted world number one Justin Thomas.

Tournament founder and host Nicklaus welcomed Woods' return to the event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 14-time major champion last played the tournament in 2015.

Nicklaus said he believed Woods, who has made a comeback to golf this season after missing most of the previous two years through injury, is close to claiming a tournament victory.

"I have been so impressed with Tiger during his comeback, and as I said after last weekend, I think he is on the verge of winning for the first time in several years," Nicklaus said. 

"He's been very close, and having won five times at Muirfield Village, I wouldn't be surprised if he contended to win his sixth."

Woods finished strongly at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach last weekend, posting a seven-under-par 65 in the third round before closing with a three-under-par 69 to finish seven shots adrift of tournament winner Webb Simpson.

Memorial takes place a fortnight before this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills, in Southampton, New York, where Woods will be chasing a 15th major.

Thomas, meanwhile, finished one shot ahead of former world number one Dustin Johnson to claim top spot in the rankings at last weekend's Players.

"He has been playing great golf for a while now," Nicklaus said. "It is an honor well deserved, and I expect he will be among the contenders come Sunday."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger Woods US Open golf golf Jack Nicklaus Justin Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Golfer Lucas Glover's wife blamed mother-in-law for attack in 911 call

Canada former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault arrested for sexual assaults

So-lanki in stature post CWG, and setting targets even higher

IPL2018
Videos
Disha Patani | Instagram
Disha Patani Roped In For ‘Bharat’
Congress and JD(S) MLAs protest BSY's swearing-in at Vidhanasoudha
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 