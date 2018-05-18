Home Sport Other

China brings badminton big guns to Bangkok for Thomas and Uber Cups

The prestigious biennial event brings together 16 top teams from five continents for a week of intense competition for the men's Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup which is contested by the women.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

BANGKOK: Team China is hoping for a clean sweep of this year's Thomas and Uber cups in Bangkok, sending in men's badminton big guns Chen Long, Shi Yuqui and Lin Dan as their women shuttlers aim for a fourth win on the spin. 

The prestigious biennial event, which starts Sunday, brings together 16 top teams from five continents for a week of intense competition for the men's Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup which is contested by the women.

China, the world's highest ranked team, arrive with a point to prove on the men's side after ignominiously tumbling out in the quarters on home soil two years ago.

Olympic champion Chen Long, is joined by this year's All England champion Shi Yuqui -- and the man he conquered in the final, the evergreen Lin Dan.

Flanked by a strong doubles side, China should cruise through a group with France, Australia and an under-strength India, who have left out a number of their stars to keep them fresh for the Asian Games.

"China's men are strong this year... everyone will be praying to avoid them," said Rajes Paul a journalist and badminton expert at The Star newspaper in Malaysia.

Japan will likely provide the main challenge with "bad boy" Kento Momota -- banned from the Rio Olympics for illegal gambling -- back in their ranks, she added. 

Last month Momota stunned the hot favourite Chen Long to be crowned badminton's Asian champion, breezing past Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei in straight sets on his way to the final.

Reigning Thomas Cup champions Denmark, who in 2016 made history by becoming the first non-Asian team to take the silver-gilt trophy, have their own ace in the pack - world number one Viktor Axelsen.

But they must compete without doubles star Carsten Mogensen, who has been ruled out with sickness.

Denmark's group includes Russia, Algeria and Malaysia for whom veteran Lee Chong Wei is making his final Thomas Cup tilt.

- Japan main threat -
China's bid to retain the Uber Cup has been boosted by the return from long-term injury of former world number one and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Liu Xuerui.

Holders China have relinquished the Uber Cup once in the last 10 tournaments -- in 2010 to South Korea -- and the young team carry high expectations to Bangkok.

But Xuerui's return may not be enough to help fend off the expected challenge from five-time winners Japan, who are led in the singles by world number two Akane Yamaguchi, number eight Nozomi Okuhara and who also boost two strong doubles pairs. 

"It will be close. Maybe it could be the end of the era of China (dominance)?" Paul added.

The home challenge will be spearheaded by Ratchanok Intanon -- the current world number four better known to Thais as Nong May -- and have a solid team that should emerge comfortably from a group including India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Germany.

"We hope the women's team can make into the semi-finals," Grithtin Kridtanukoon, a coach on the Thai team told AFP.

The Uber cup final is scheduled for Saturday 26, with the men battling it out the next day.

The competition is proceeded by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) annual general meeting where proposals to change the scoring system to shorten games and win new fans will be discussed.

Also on the agenda is the question of match fixing.

Two Malaysian players were handed career-ending bans and fines by the BWF this month for match-fixing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
badminton Thomas Cup Uber Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky threatens another world record in 400m free win

World Anti-Doping Agency maintains suspension on Russia doping body: Official

Golfer Lucas Glover's wife blamed mother-in-law for attack in 911 call

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018