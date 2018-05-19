Home Sport Other

Badminton federation swats down new scoring plan

The Badminton World Federation was considering amending the rules to make sets shorter in a shift that supporters argued would attract more fans to the sport.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BANGKOK: Badminton's global governing body swatted down a plan today to adopt a new scoring system that favours faster matches after players and associations expressed angst over the proposed changes.

The Badminton World Federation was considering amending the rules to make sets shorter in a shift that supporters argued would attract more fans to the sport, which already has a large following in Asia.

But the proposal, which would have seen players compete against each other in the best of five 11-point sets instead of the current set up of three 21-point sets, failed to pass, according to a Facebook post on the organisation's official page.

"Badminton will continue to be played under the 3x21 scoring system," the post said, adding that the proposal actually received more votes for the changes -- 129 -- than the 123 that opposed, but it fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

The decision followed a wave of opposition from some of the sport's top shuttlers.

Earlier in the day, the men's world number one Viktor Axelsen said the new rules could disrupt the physically grueling aspect of competition and make it less interesting to watch.

Speaking in the Thai capital ahead of the prestigious biennial Thomas and Uber Cups, which start on Sunday, Axelsen told reporters that changes would come too close to the Olympics and that in any case they would "take out the more physical part of the game".

"I'm afraid we won't see that as much if we play to 11 points even though it's five sets," he said.

"Also I know that some of the matches might be sort of boring to watch if there is too big of a difference in the level of players."

"I think that 21 points it's fine, I don't think it's a problem," the men's world champion added.

"So I'd rather continue with how things are."

A video posted by the federation explaining some of the ideas said they would result in "more peaks, more intensity".

Axelsen is returning to compete again with reigning Thomas Cup champions Denmark, who in 2016 made history by becoming the first non-Asian team to take the trophy.

In addition to scoring, the federation is also looking at the question of match fixing after two Malaysian players were accused of it and handed career-ending bans and fines by the BWF this month.

The post did not provide details on any other decisions.

Competition for the men's Thomas Cup and the women's Uber Cup begins Sunday morning with teams squaring off across four courts throughout the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rajinder Singh named Hockey India president

Indian women hockey team hold Korea to a 1-1- draw

Uphill task for Indian shuttlers at Thomas and Uber Cup Finals

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle