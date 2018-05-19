Home Sport Other

Navroz slams unbeaten 50 to guide Nathella to victory

J Shaffin Navroz's unbeaten 50 paved the way for Nathella CA to thrash Killary CA by nine wickets in the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association-Puratham Under-12 inter-academy tournament.

CHENNAI:J Shaffin Navroz’s unbeaten 50 paved the way for Nathella CA to thrash Killary CA by nine wickets in the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association-Puratham Under-12 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores : Group B: Killary CA 105 in 22.1 ovs (B Karthikeyan 43) lost to Nathella CA 106/1 in 18.5 ovs (J Shaffin Navroz 50 n.o, RS Lalith 25). Group C: Alfred CA 106 in 23.2 ovs (B Romi 35, Pulkit Jain 3/25) bt SVS CA 90/8 in 25 ovs (Kanishka C Arvind 30).

TN throwball teams

Fourteen players each in the boys and girls categories have been selected to represent the state in the 25th sub-junior national throwball championship to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Udyogik, Bhopal, from June 6 to 8.

Team: Boys: GS Shiva Prasaath, E Praveen Kumar, A Ilangeswaran, T Bharath Sanjeevi, B Mukesh, V Bharath Kumar, M Akash Raj, M Sanjai Rohith, M Marisujith, R Prabhakaran, A Kanish Sugan, P Kishore, J Laxmi Kanth, L Nidhish.

Girls: G Mirsha, S Varsha Eunice, S Nivedhitha, U Darshana, Ilavenil, A Kirthika, B Farhabegum S Priya Dharshini, S Sindhiya, F Gifty, A Kanish Sugan, S Harini, SR Sowbaraniga, R Shivaranjani, S Dheekshitaa.

Coaches: Arun Bharath, Baskaran.

Athletics camp

Around 468 athletes participated in the 18th St. Joseph’s Sports Academy summer coaching camp held at St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai. The camp was held for 20 days. A total of 25 promising athletes were handed scholarships to train at the academy. The selected athletes will be given free education and accommodation by the college. VS Surekha, welfare inspector of Southern Railway and an international athlete from Kerala, was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the camp.

Coaching course

About 105 aspiring coaches from the country have joined the Tamil Physical Education and Sports University ‘Six Week Certificate’ course in sports coaching which is being conducted under the aegis of Sports Authority of India (SAI). The course that has just begun will go on till June 30 at Kancheepuram district. This is the first time that the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University is organising this programme for the betterment of athletes in the state and the country. The six-week course includes the following disciplines — athletics, football, hockey, kho-kho and volleyball. Along with the existing faculties of the TNPES University, SAI has deputed eight coaches for the course.

Sports quota admissions

SSN College of Engineering is providing sports quota admission with scholarships for national and international-level achievers in athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, table tennis, squash, football and tennis. For details, contact: 044- 43535380; 9444139220.

