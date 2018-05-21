Home Sport Other

Badminton: India beat Australia 4-1 in Uber Cup Final

World No 10 Saina started the proceedings as she saw off Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-14 21-19 in a 35-minute opening match to give India a 1-0 lead.

Published: 21st May 2018

Shuttler Saina Nehwal (File photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Indian women's badminton team, led by Saina Nehwal, notched up a dominating 4-1 win over lowly Australia in the second Group A match of the Uber Cup Final here today.

After going down 1-4 to Canada in the opening match, Saina and Co.

seemed to get their act together as they won all the matches, except the first women's doubles.

However, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram suffered a 13-21 16-21 loss to Australia's Gronya Somerville and Renuga Veeran within half an hour to concede the advantage.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka, 16, then dumped Jennifer Tam 21-17 21-13 to once again bring India back in the contest.

Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant then defeated Louisa Ma and Ann-Louise Slee 21-19 21-11 in the second women's doubles match to help India take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Anura Prabhudesai, the 19-year-old from Goa, then brushed aside Zecily Fung 21-6 21-7 in 18 minutes to seal the contest 4-1 for India.

India's qualification for the knockout stage will depend on their next match against top seeds Japan on Wednesday.

