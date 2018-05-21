National CC overcome AVM Matriculation School by five wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:P Yashwanth’s 83 for AVM Matriculation School went in vain as his team lost to National CC by five wickets in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament here on Sunday.

Brief scores: India Japan Lighting 42 all out in 15.5 ovs (Vivek 4/14, Franklin 3/14) lost to Friends CC (Erode) 47/1 in 2.2 ovs. MoM: Vivek. AVM Matriculation School 167/8 in 30 ovs (P Yashwanth 83, Prasanna 4/29) lost to National CC 170/5 in 25 ovs (S Devaneshwaran 63, Arun Anand 38, Vigneshwaran 32). MoM: S Devaneshwaran. SVAC 169/6 in 30 ovs (Govind Sharma 47, Sunil Albert 41) lost to RR Donnelley 172/6 in 28 ovs (Ashok 94). MoM: Ashok.

Shriram shines

All-round display by Shriram (4/28 & 41 n.o) paved the way for Accenture to overcome YSCA by three wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament. Brief scores: YSCA 125 all out in 27.2 ovs (Karthik Charan 41, Surya Saram 37, Syed Haseeb 4/30, Shriram 4/20) lost to Accenture 127/7 in 21.1 ovs (Anbu 35, Shriram 41 n.o, Naveen 4/28). MoM: Shriram. Apollo Tyres 253/5 in 30 ovs (Pradesh 112 n.o) bt Ashok Leyland 114 all out in 20.3 ovs (Senthil athu 35, A Prithviraj 4/37). MoM: Paramesh. IBM 243/5 in 30 ovs (Mohamed Anas 108) bt Servion Global Solutions 127 all out in 30 ovs (A Ajeesh 50, Hari Prasad 3/14). MoM: Mohamed Anas.

Chennai St. Bede’s champs

Chennai St. Bede’s boys beat Seven Star CA by 118 runs in the Under- 11 Jr Maruthi Memorial Trophy cricket tournament final. Brief scores: Chennai St. Bede’s 165/5 in 20 ovs (Thaswin Kumar 63) bt Seven Star CA 47 all out in 10 ovs (Avinesh 17).

Sathiyan feted by ISPA

Former international athlete and noted coach Dr R Natarajan’s ISPA summer camp was held at SDAT grounds, Chetpet. Around 200 athletes took part in the 25- day camp that ended on Sunday. Indian table tennis ace G Sathiyan, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, had trained with Natarajan before going to Australia. The paddler was honoured at the valedictory function. Sathiyan is currently playing in Bangkok and could not attend. His mother Malarkodi received the mementos. Former Olympian S Raman, who is Sathiyan’s coach, was also present. Apart from Natarajan, former Indian athletes N Annavi and KS Nizammudin held training sessions for the athletes. Yoga expert Vasanthi, too, gave lessons on how to use yoga to enhance one’s performance.