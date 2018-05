Sivabalan guides MGCA to inter-academy final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Riding on M Sivabalan’s dream spell of four for seven, MGCA defeated SVS CA by 10 wickets and stormed into the final of the Thiruvallur DCA Puratham U-12 inter-academy cricket tournament on Tuesday.

Semifinals: Alfred CA 72/8 in 25 ovs (R Adithya 3/10) lost to Thiruvallur DCA 72/2 in 14.5 ovs (M Mohit Singh 45); SVS CA 92/6 in 25 ovs (M Sivabalan 4/7) lost to MGCA 93/0 in 13.5 ovs (B Aakash 40 n.o). Quarterfinals: Sachin CF 97/8 in 25 ovs (Sachin Saini 3/5, Karan Gupta 3/16) lost to Thiruvallur DCA 98/1 in 16.4 ovs (Mohit Singh 50); Dolphin CA 70 in 23 ovs (J Abhishek Sachin 3/13) lost to Alfred CA 71/5 in 15.1 ovs; SVS CA 130 in 24 ovs (N Ragav 3/24) bt Nathella CA 124/5 in 25 ovs; Kingstar CA 92/6 in 25 ovs (Aurodeep Vinodh 3/13) lost to MGCA 94/1 in 16.1 ovs.

Thirunarayanan cracks ton

Man of the Match SR Thirunarayanan’s 101 paved way for Unique CA to thrash Kreeda by 152 runs in the U-13 league round of the Gen-Next tournament at RKM grounds in T Nagar.

Under-13: Adambakkam CA 158/4 in 20 ovs (Param 50) tied with Asiatic Transformers 158/4 in 20 ovs (Abhinayan 71). MoM: Abhinayan and Param; Unique CA 227/3 in 20 ovs (SR Thirunarayanan 101, Kanishka Arvind 68) bt Kreeda 75/7 in 20 ovs (Prajesh Rajan 3/31). MoM: SR Thirunarayanan. Gen-Next CA 113/5 in 20 ovs bt Adambakkam CA 94 in 18.3 ovs (Naveet 3/18). MoM: Arjun. Under-15: Future Stars CA 136/4 in 15 ovs (Abhinav M 58 n.o) bt Chennai CA 110/2 in 15 ovs (SM Raagul 45 n.o). MoM: Abhinav M; Ace CA 81/8 in 20 ovs (Arnav Chauhan 3/8) lost to Chennai CA 82/4 in 11 ovs (SM Raagul 50). MoM: SM Raagul; Gen-Next CA 115 in 19.1 ovs (Md Ishaaq 68; Harsha Rajkumar 3/14) lost to Elite CA 116/2 in 18.1 ovs (Anirudh 64 n.o). MoM: Harsha Rajkumar; Elite CA 140/2 in 20 ovs (Anirudh 69, Rohan 55) lost to Future Stars CA 142/5 in 19 ovs. MoM: Achyuth.

Evergreen CA storm into final

Evergreen CA defeated Padma Sarangapani CA by four wickets as they advanced to the final of the U-14 LMCA Trophy played at KVT-LMCA grounds in Madhavaram.

Semifinals: U-14: Padma Sarangapani Cricket Academy 141 in 30 ovs (Nirmal Kumar.K 3/31, Dinesh Kumar.S 3/18) lost to Evergreen Cricket Academy 142/6 in 29.1 ovs (Nirmal Kumar K 42); St Joseph Cricket Academy 99/9 in 30 ovs (Varun 3/15) lost to Kedar Cricket Academy 100/3 in 21.2 ovs (Sricharan 42).

Lakshmi Amma hockey

Central Secretariat, New Delhi, trounced Tamil Nadu Police 7-2 in the Lakshmi Amma Memorial All India hockey tournament at the SDAT Astroturf Stadium in Kovilpatti on Tuesday. Imran Khan (2), Mithilesh Kumar (2), Gursharan Singh, Abhishek Singh and Pradeep Mor put the visitors 7-0 ahead before Manikandan and Kannan got two consolation goals. ICF, Chennai, beat Indian Postal, New Delhi, 6-4 in the other match. Deepak scored a hat-trick for the winning team, with Shyam Kumar, Suraj Minz and Rakesh Tete completing the tally. Vinayak Bijawad (2), Bhagat and KT Ramesh scored for Indian Postal.

Today’s matches: RCF Kapurthala vs Southern Railway, Chennai (Time: 5.00 pm); Indian Navy, Mumbai vs Indian Bank, Chennai (Time: 6.30 pm); Union Bank, Mumbai vs Canara Bank, Bangalore (Time: 8.00 pm).