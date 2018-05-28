Home Sport Other

Nivethan steals show in Gopalapuram success

Riding on an all-round display by Nivethan Radhakrishnan (3/50; 65 n.o), Gopalapuram CC defeated National CC by five wickets in the 49th All-India YSCA Trophy played here.

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Global Associates 157 in 28.4 ovs (Ram Aravind 82; Santosh Kumaran 3/42, S Parthasarathy 3/41) lost to YSCA A 158/6 in 28.5 ovs (VN Naveen Kumar 52). MoM: V Naveen Kumar.

Chennai Customs 78 in 20.3 ovs (Franklin 5/11) lost to Friends CC 82/4 in 9 ovs (Karthikeyan 3/27). MoM: Franklin. National CC 134 in 24.4 ovs (M Sivakumaran 5/10, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 3/50) lost to Gopalapuram CC 156/5 in 21.2 ovs (Nivethan Radhakrishnan 65 n.o; S Badrinathan 3/38). MoM: Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Dinesh shines

P Dinesh Kannan’s unbeaten 103 paved the way for IBM to thrash RR Donnelley by 74 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament.

Vidyasagar TNTTA secretary

MVM Velmurugan and AV Vidya Sagar were elected as president and secretary, respectively, at the annual general body meeting and elections of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association. The meeting was held under the supervision of the Madras High Court nominated observer Retired Justice S Rajeswaran. There was no voting for any of the posts and all the eligible nominees were elected unanimously.

Office bearers: President: MVM Velmurugan; Vice presidents: Major P Ponnu Rathinam, A Muralidhara Rao, D Gowtham Kumar, Dr CS Chandramouli, S Surendran, S Viswanathan; Secretary: AV Vidya Sagar; Treasurer: PB Baskar; Joint secretaries: R Jayaraman, V Annamalai, VSS Sai, M Mahesh Raja, P Janarthanan, B Bhuvaneswari.

