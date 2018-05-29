Home Sport Other

New Delhi to host torch relay of Asian Games on July 15

The first-ever Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951 with 11 nations competing in it across eight sports.

Asian Games flame at Seoul last year (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A host of sports personalities from the past and present will be part of the 2018 Asian Games' torch relay to be held in the national capital on July 15.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organising Committee of the Indonesia Asian Games (INASGOC) to conduct torch relay of the 18th Asian Games, to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said he was delighted about the torch relay being organised where it all began for the Asiad in 1951.

The first-ever Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951 with 11 nations competing in it across eight sports. Japan had topped the medal tally and was followed by hosts India.

 

