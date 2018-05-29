Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 422 players to part of auction starting tomorrow

Out of the 12 franchises, nine have already picked 21 players as Elite Retained Players.

U Mumba (orange) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (Pink) players in action during their Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai. | PTI

A total of 422 players will go under the hammer during a two-day-auction for the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday | File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 422 players will go under the hammer during a two-day-auction for the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which begins here tomorrow.

Of the 422 players, 87 players are from the Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme while there are 58 foreign players from 14 countries including Iran, Bangladesh, Japan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, a media release issued here said.

Out of the 12 franchises, nine have already picked 21 players as Elite Retained Players.

The remaining three franchises UP Yodha, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will build their team from the scratch.

The total salary purse available for each franchise is Rs four crore and a franchise may choose between 18-25 players to form a team, the release stated.

 

