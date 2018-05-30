Home Sport Other

China beat Japan 3-1 to claim Thomas Cup

Published: 30th May 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BANGKOK: China's men took home the Thomas Cup on Saturday, defeating a hard-charging Japanese team 3-1 and regaining glory after stumbling out of the biennial tournament early in 2016.

Olympic medallist and world number 5 Chen Long got the team off to a slow start in an upset loss to Japan's flashy left-hander Kento Momota 21-9, 21-18.

But China's star-heavy squad rallied, with world number 3 doubles pair Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan levelling the contest, while Shi Yuqi stayed one step ahead of Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, jumping in the air for a smash winner to reach a match point that Nishimoto then netted to give him the win 21-12, 21-17.

Clinching the third and deciding match was the world number 4 doubles duo Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who clawed back from a set down to eke out a nail-biting win over Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20.

The pressure was on for China's men after its women shuttlers were knocked out in the semis in the Uber Cup, which was held alongside the men's tournament in Bangkok.

Thomas Cup

