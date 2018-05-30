Home Sport Other

Former Superstar Great Khali calls on Himachal Pradesh CM to organise WWE event in state

He said that he would like to promote wrestlers of the State by providing them a platform.

Published: 30th May 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Great Khali alias Dalip Singh Rana. (File: PTI Photo)

By UNI

SHIMLA: Dalip Singh Rana, who is internationally acclaimed as the Great Khali called on the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

The world known wrestler expressed his desire to organise a WWE event of International level in Himachal Pradesh where foreign wrestlers would also be invited.

He said that he would like to promote wrestlers of the State by providing them a platform.

He informed that ten Himachali youth have already started training in his academy at Jalandhar. He also sought support from the State Government for conducting big sports events in two districts of the State.

Chief Minister assured him of all possible support.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Baldi and Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Govind Thakur were also present on the occasion.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WWE Himachal Pradesh CM JAI RAM THAKUR Dalip Singh Rana Great Khali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao