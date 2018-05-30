Former Superstar Great Khali calls on Himachal Pradesh CM to organise WWE event in state

By UNI

SHIMLA: Dalip Singh Rana, who is internationally acclaimed as the Great Khali called on the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

The world known wrestler expressed his desire to organise a WWE event of International level in Himachal Pradesh where foreign wrestlers would also be invited.

He said that he would like to promote wrestlers of the State by providing them a platform.

He informed that ten Himachali youth have already started training in his academy at Jalandhar. He also sought support from the State Government for conducting big sports events in two districts of the State.

Chief Minister assured him of all possible support.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Baldi and Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Govind Thakur were also present on the occasion.