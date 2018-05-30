Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods can still beat my record: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus said Monday he believes Tiger Woods can still overhaul his record of 18 Major Championship victories.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

14-time major champion Tiger Woods (File | AP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Jack Nicklaus said Monday he believes Tiger Woods can still overhaul his record of 18 Major Championship victories.

Woods last won a major almost exactly 10 years ago, when he battled to a memorable playoff win at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in Southern California.

That victory left him four shy of Nicklaus's tally of 18 majors, a target that has looked increasingly beyond Woods in recent years during long injury layoffs.

Nicklaus however, who will host this week's Memorial tournament in Ohio, said he is convinced Woods can win Majors again after playing with him on Monday at Shinnecock Hills, the venue for the 2018 US Open.

"While Tiger has not had that much fun the last 10-years, and I would hate to go through what he's has been through as he's been through a lot, but he's a hard worker, he's a tough competitor and he's still driven, so that's why I would never count him out," said the 79-year-old Nicklaus.

"Nobody ever said 'how's your record, Jack?' as I've always said that if Tiger comes back and plays then I've said he's still got a shot at breaking my record.

"Whether he does or he doesn't, and even with now 10-years passing it doesn't make any difference he's still a great athlete and a great golfer."

But while Woods has not tasted success since 2013 in capturing a remarkable eighth WGC - Bridgestone Invitational title, Nicklaus does believe Woods needs to learn how to win again.

"Tiger does need to learn how to win again, absolutely", said Nicklaus

"I recall in the '86 Masters I hadn't won for a couple of years and I got to the last round, and I got into the back nine after struggling on the front nine but then I made a putt on nine and I finally remembered how to play.

"So, in holing a couple of putts suddenly you remember particularly if you have been a champion at one time as you will remember and you will have that to draw on.

"That's what I had to draw on and Tiger has that also to draw on but he's got to through the barrier of not having done it for a while.

"When you haven't won for a while that always happens. That's just human nature but when you have a guy as good as Tiger is and as competitive as he is, he'll break through that barrier and I would not be surprised to see Tiger win this week.

"He loves this golf course and he's played well here in the past, and his rememberance of what he's done here will come back into his head.

"That will help him play better."

The 42-year old Woods has returned to the Nicklaus hosted Memorial for a first occasion since 2015 to tee-up in what will be his ninth event of 2018, and for a first occasion since sharing 11th place earlier this month in the Players Championship.

Woods first won the Memorial in 1999 and then successfully defended his title in both 2000 and 2001 before winning for a fourth occasion in 2009 and a fifth title in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners