Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates end losing streak at home, beats Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates started the match without their star raider Pardeep Narwal as he was tending to his wrist injury while Bengal Warriors started without Maninder Singh.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter @ProKabaddi)

By PTI

PATNA: Patna Pirates pipped Bengal Warriors 29-27 to end their losing streak at home in the in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League here Thursday.

This was a low scoring match that saw both teams struggling to score raid points.

Jaideep fetched 5 crucial tackle points on Bengal's raiders.

Ran Singh was given the mantle of Maninder Singh and he did a good job with 7 raid points in 10 attempts.

Deepak Narwal did some damage in the end to take Patna Pirates to the victory with 7 raid points.

Jaideep is now the best defender in season six so far.

Patna Pirates started the match without their star raider Pardeep Narwal as he was tending to his wrist injury while Bengal Warriors started without Maninder Singh.

The absence of Narwal impacted Patna Pirates as they started to trail by 4 points by the 3rd minute.

It looked like another dismal start from Patna but was overturned by Tushar Patil who came in as a substitute in the 5th minute for a Do-Or-Die raid.

Bengal lost Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee to Patna's defense and thus a new face came up as the hero as Ran Singh took the raiding in his hands.

He took 2 bonus points from under the nose of Patna's defense before he got out to a strong thigh hold by Vijay in the 12th minute to concede an All Out for Bengal Warriors, making it it 9-7.

Both teams then worked on getting the raiders through their defenses as they used Do-Or-Die raids.

The half ended with Patna Pirates leading Bengal Warriors by 15-12.

Both teams continued to work on Do-Or-Die raids, making multiple futile attempts.

Bengal Warriors reduce the gap to 1 point by the 25th minute as Jang Kun Lee did his back kick to make it 16-15.

Patna Pirates increased it back to 4 points by the 27th minute as Manjeet got Mahesh Goud with an ankle hold while Jaideep made a dash from behind Goud's back to make it 19-15.

Patna was able to hold on to the lead thereafter.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League PKL Bengal Warriors Tushar Patil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp