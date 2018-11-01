Home Sport Other

Sankar wins sub-junior badminton title

Published: 01st November 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top seed Sankar Muthusamy of Chennai defeated sixth seed Ankit Mondal of West Bengal 21-16, 21-6 to bag the U-15 singles title at the sub-junior national ranking badminton tournament held at Raipur. This is his second title triumph this year and sixth overall national title. Sankar has been in good form this season and the win at Raipur is his ninth successive podium finish at the U-15 level. Sankar has made a mark at the international level too by winning a bronze medal at the Junior Grand Prix at Jakarta in March and a bronze medal at the recently held Asian Junior Championship at Myanmar. He trains at Velammal New Gen Fireball Badminton Academy and is coached by Aravindan.

Rajesh shines
M Rajesh’s 4 for 23 helped Samsung India to beat Wheels India by six wickets in the 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited overs tournament.
Brief scores: Group B: Wheels India 123/9 in 30 ovs (R Senthil 34; M Rajesh 4/23) lost to Samsung India 127/4 in 19.1 ovs (K Vasanth Kumar 34).

Chess tourney
Agarwal Vidyalaya and junior college will be conducting the Agar King Chess tournament on November 13. The tournament is open to boys and girls in the U-11, U-14 and U-17 categories. There is no entry fee. Last date to submit the entry forms is November 10.

