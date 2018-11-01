Home Sport Other

Subhankar Dey stuns Olympic champion Lin Dan in SaarLorLux Open Badminton

World No 64 Subhankar took 45 minutes to upstage the current world No 12, who has five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals in his kitty.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Emerging Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey (Photo | Twitter/Dey Subhankar)

By PTI

SAARBRUCKEN (GERMANY): Unheralded Indian Subhankar Dey shocked multiple time World and Olympic champion Lin Dan 22-20, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals of the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship here Thursday.

World No 64 Subhankar took 45 minutes to upstage the current world No 12, who has five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals in his kitty.

The Indian won crucial points in both games which were closely fought.

Lin Dan, at 35, is at the business end of his career but was awarded top billing at the event.

Barely two weeks ago, it was Kidambi Srikanth, who beat Lin Dan at the Denmark Open.

The other notable performance on Thursday came from CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who beat local player Alexander Roovers 21-14 21-12.

In the quarter-finals, Subhankar will be pitted against seventh seed Toby Penty of England while Kashyap will face Frenchman Toma Junior Popov.

The Indians, however, had a disappointing day in doubles with Arun George and Sanyam Shukla losing to Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidil 19-21 16-21.

Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang beat MR Arjun and Shlok Ramachandran 21-16 21-18 in another match.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhankar Dey Indian shuttler Lin Dan SaarLorLux Open Badminton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp