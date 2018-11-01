Weight on humble shoulders

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixteen, 19, 21, 23 and 25.The age profiles of the five Indians taking part at the World Weightlifting Championships beginning in Ashgabat on Thursday doesn’t convey much promise and it’s reflected in the sentiments of national coach Vijay Sharma. “The players are not going there to medal,” he told Express. “Most of the five are juniors and they are mainly going for exposure.”

True. Only two of the five, Rakhi Halder (25) and Gurdeep Singh (23), are seniors. The other three — Achinta Sheuli (16), Ajay Singh (21) and Jhilli Dalabehera (19) — are still juniors. Of the juniors, Dalabehera is the most well-known thanks to having won bronze at the junior Worlds in July. But Sharma warned against expecting too much. “The three are mostly going there to try and improve their rankings.”

Why didn’t the heavy lifters go? The answer is because the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam and RV Rahul, all gold medallists at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, are not yet fit. “This competition will be of no use to them because most of them have just started training in Patiala, with some of them just coming back from injuries.” Sivalingam, for instance, is yet to return to the camp after sustaining an injury in the Asian Games at Jakarta. So the team management decided to go ahead with sending their B team to earn valuable exposure.

Even the likes of Halder, who created quite a din after breaking Karnam Malleswari’s 19-year-old national record in the clean and jerk in the 63 kg segment in 2018, is better off treating this event as experience for future events. That is because of a two-fold reason. The straightforward one is the competition. Her entry total of 205 kg is only the 39th best, a clear indication that she is nowhere near the top in her field.

The other one is because this is the first time that the Railways athlete, who failed to a register a single attempt at the Asian Games, will compete in the 64 kg division. This is because the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has introduced new weight classes in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics. “The likes of Rakhi may not be in a good position for this tournament because this is the first time she will taking part in a different weight class,” Sharma said. Speaking of the Olympics, this is a qualifying event for 2020 but there is no cause for alarm bells just because a lot of the Indians are skipping.

Medal winners here don’t get any quota as the IWF follow a points-based system to allocate berths. Essentially, all athletes will have to compete in six of 10 Olympic qualifiers with cumulative points deciding which athlete gets a ticket to Tokyo. “From a qualifying perspective, there is no danger to us. It’s a point based system so the athletes will take part in six and there are lots of points to be earned in those as well. That’s not a problem.”

