St Joseph’s men & women bag overall athletics titles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : St Joseph’s College of Engineering team, with 76.5 points, won the overall championship in the men’s section of the Anna University Inter-Zone athletics meet. Loyola IT, Nagercoil, with 52.5 points settled for second place. In the women’s category, St Joseph’s College of Engineering clinched the team title with 57 points, while Loyola IT, Nagercoil, claimed silver.

Results: Overall Championship: Men: 1. St Joseph’s CoE 76.5 points; 2. Loyola IT, Nagercoil 52.5; 3. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Engineering College, Coimbatore 13.5. Women: 1. St Joseph’s CoE 57; 2. Loyola IT, Nagercoil 52.5; 3. Kongunadu College of Engineering, Thottiyam 48.

Chennai women win

Chennai women won the title at the 8th senior inter-district softball championship at Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering in Nemili, Sriperumbudur.

Results: Men: Winners: Coimbatore; Runners-up: Chennai; Third place: Thesis club. Women: Winners: Chennai; Runners-up: Dharmapuri; Third place: Thesis club.

Manigandan shines

S Manigandan’s 6 for 28 helped Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club beat Triplicane Sports Club by six runs in a TNCA Second Division A Zone league match.

Brief scores: II Division A: Sir Theagaraya RC 130 in 39.2 ovs (Jikendra V Jadhav 3/23, Prashanth K Varma 3/21) bt Triplicane Sports Club 124 in 31 ovs (S Manigandan 6/28). IV Division A: Bharathi CC 103 in 38 ovs (N Sunil Krishna 51; Ela Porco 4/43) lost to Park Town RC 107/2 in 21.3 ovs; State Bank of India RC 195/9 in 50 ovs (M Anand 56; Vikraman Narayana Sami 3/60) bt Book Sellers XI 177 in 47 ovs (B Tamil Selvan 69; V Bhuvaneshwar 6/34).

DBYC carrom tourney

About 500 players will take part in the Don Bosco Youth Center, Broadway, Platinum Jubilee Open carrom tournament to be held at their premises from November 3-11. Players will be competing in six categories and there will be seven sessions of matches every day.