St Joseph’s men & women bag overall athletics titles

St Joseph’s College of Engineering team, with 76.5 points, won the overall championship in the men’s section of the Anna University Inter-Zone athletics meet.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

St Joseph’s College after winning the Anna University Inter-Zone athletics meet

By Express News Service

In the women's category, St Joseph's College of Engineering clinched the team title with 57 points, while Loyola IT, Nagercoil, claimed silver.

Results: Overall Championship: Men: 1. St Joseph’s CoE 76.5 points; 2. Loyola IT, Nagercoil 52.5; 3. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Engineering College, Coimbatore 13.5. Women: 1. St Joseph’s CoE 57; 2. Loyola IT, Nagercoil 52.5; 3. Kongunadu College of Engineering, Thottiyam 48.

Chennai women win
Chennai women won the title at the 8th senior inter-district softball championship at Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering in Nemili, Sriperumbudur.
Results: Men: Winners: Coimbatore; Runners-up: Chennai; Third place: Thesis club. Women: Winners: Chennai; Runners-up: Dharmapuri; Third place: Thesis club.

Manigandan shines
S Manigandan’s 6 for 28 helped Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club beat Triplicane Sports Club by six runs in a TNCA Second Division A Zone league match.
Brief scores: II Division A: Sir Theagaraya RC 130 in 39.2 ovs (Jikendra V Jadhav 3/23, Prashanth K Varma 3/21) bt Triplicane Sports Club 124 in 31 ovs (S Manigandan 6/28). IV Division A: Bharathi CC 103 in 38 ovs (N Sunil Krishna 51; Ela Porco 4/43) lost to Park Town RC 107/2 in 21.3 ovs; State Bank of India RC 195/9 in 50 ovs (M Anand 56; Vikraman Narayana Sami 3/60) bt Book Sellers XI 177 in 47 ovs (B Tamil Selvan 69; V Bhuvaneshwar 6/34).

DBYC carrom tourney
About 500 players will take part in the Don Bosco Youth Center, Broadway, Platinum Jubilee Open carrom tournament to be held at their premises from November 3-11. Players will be competing in six categories and there will be seven sessions of matches every day.

