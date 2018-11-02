Home Sport Other

Verma’s indoor plans face TOPs roadblock

Every year, archers participate in these meets with funding from either TOP or through private sponsors.

Published: 02nd November 2018

By Ayantan Chowdhury
CHENNAI : Ever since the TOP Scheme list was updated by the Sports Authority of India, compound archers have found themselves excluded post the Asian Games because of the status of the event as a non-Olympic sport. With the Indoor Archery World Series set to begin from November 24, India’s leading compound archer Abhishek Verma is feeling the pinch.

The Indoor Archery World Series, launched in 2018 to build on the success of the old Indoor Archery World Cup, has six stages and Abhishek wants to take part in three — Macau Open, Roma Trophy and the season-ending Indoor Archery World Series Finals in Las Vegas in February. The Archery Association of India and SAI do not have provisions to sponsor athletes for indoor events as these tournaments are not part of the AAI curriculum. “We are willing to give permission to all archers interested in taking part in indoor events but unlike in outdoor meets, we do not fund archers,” an AAI official said. 

“It will cost me around `4 lakh for the three tourneys. I have booked my flight tickets but still I’m falling short. Ever since the omission from the TOP list, it has been taxing to say the least. I sent two reminders to AAI and SAI but they have not responded. I understand that they do not have provision but I do not have private sponsors. I have been going to quite a few private investors but I’m yet to get a positive response,” the Delhi archer told Express.  

Ranking points are at stake for participants and the multiple-time Asian Games medallist feels disheartened that he is having to go through such a process despite winning so many laurels for the country. “I know the rules and I’m not blaming anybody. I just want an avenue to open up soon or it might be impossible for me to take part in the three meets.”

Every year, archers participate in these meets with funding from either TOP or through private sponsors. Most recurve archers take part with the help of Olympic Gold Quest or in some cases, companies they work for pay for them like Tata in the case of Jayanta Talukdar who trains at their Jamshedpur base.
