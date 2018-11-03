Home Sport Other

Koneru Humpy wins the opener, D Harika held in World Women's Chess Championship ​

The 64-players here come from 28 countries fighting it out for a total prize pool of 450000 USD out of which 60000 USD is reserved for the winner.

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KHANTY MANSIYSK (RUSSIA): Grandmaster Koneru Humpy got off to an easy victory over Hayat Toubal of Algeria but D Harika was forced to concede a half point against lower ranked Sopiko Khukashvili of Georgia in the first game of the first round of the World Women's Chess Championship here.

On what could be the last world championship in a knockout format for women, Padmini Rout did well to hold Kazakhstan star Zhansaya Abdumalik while Bhakti Kulkarni lost to Russian Natalija Pogonina.

The 64-players here come from 28 countries fighting it out for a total prize pool of 450000 USD out of which 60000 USD is reserved for the winner.

There are two games in each round and in case of a deadlock, tiebreak games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

Humpy almost made sure of an entry to the second round with her first victory.

The Indian will now just need a draw in the next game to advance to the last 32.

Playing the white side of a queen pawn game, Humpy was always in command over Hayat who is way behind the Indian in terms of rankings.

Hayat made some strides on the king side in the middle game by pushing her pawns that prompted Humpy to walk her king over to the center.

As it turned out, Humpy's strategy worked fine as her pieces invaded the black's king side.

The game lasted 46 moves.

Harika sprang an early opening surprise going for the king pawn against Sopiko and got a small advantage out of a Russian system as white.

The middle game followed where the Georgian had to tread very carefully as Harika had things under control but subsequent exchanges led to a drawn minor pieces endgame.

Padimi Rout too could stake a claim for an advantage against higher ranked Zhansaya out of an English opening game.

Interestingly, Padmini also followed in Harika's footsteps in going for an opening surprise and it almost worked.

Zhansaya had to find some good defense as Padimi's rook invaded the seventh rank and only a series of exchanges could release the tension.

The peace was signed in 34 moves, when the players had a queen and pawns endgame on board.

Bhakti Kulkarni lost a pawn in the minor piece endgame against Pogonina but still retained some drawing chances.

However, allowing a second passed pawn proved to be the decisive error as Pogonina demonstrated.

Bhakti now faces an uphill task to first equalize and then reach the tiebreaker.

Indian results round 1, game 1: Koneru Humpy beat Hayat Toubal (Alg): D Harika drew with Sopiko Khukashvili (Geo); Padmini Rout drew with Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz); Natalija Pogonina beat Bhakti Kulkarni.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koneru Humpy D Harika World Women's Chess Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp