Home Sport Other

Marc Marquez wins Malaysian Moto GP after Valentino Rossi's crash

Marquez, who had crashed out of the Australian GP, secured the win with a timing of 40.32.372mins, while Rossi finished 18th in the end, 58.288s behind the Spaniard.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Honda rider Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after winning the Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia. (Photo | AP)

Honda rider Marc Marquez of Spain celebrates after winning the Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly-crowned world champion Marc Marquez clinched his ninth victory of the season after Valentino Rossi crashed during the 16th lap of the Malaysia MotoGP, here.

Starting the race in seventh place after being penalised in the rain-hit qualifying round on Saturday, Marquez grabbed the second position early even as Rossi produced a dominating show to emerge as the leader.

With just four laps to go, Rossi slipped at the first turn of the 16th, allowing Marquez to take control over the proceedings.

Marquez had sealed his world title in October in Japan. His Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa ended at a creditable fifth place, 6.190 behind him as Repsol Honda sealed the constructors' title.

Marquez, who had crashed out of the Australian GP, secured the win with a timing of 40.32.372mins, while Rossi finished 18th in the end, 58.288s behind the Spaniard.

"I was feeling good towards the end and was trying to catch Valentino but when I saw him make that unfortunate mistake, I calmed down and just finished the race," Marquez said.

Team Suzuki Ecstar's Arins finishes second, while Tech 3 Yamaha's J Zarco was third.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marc Marquez Valentino Rossi Dani Pedrosa MotoGP Malaysia MotoGP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp