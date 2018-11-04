Pole despite crash course for Marquez brothers

Vishal Vivek By

SEPANG : There was little to differentiate the Marquez brothers on Saturday. Though they race in different classes — Marcus in the premium category of Moto GP, while the younger one blazes up tracks in the Moto2 category — both crashed in the latter part of their respective qualification rounds, and yet, both finished on pole in the Malaysian Moto GP at the Sepang International Circuit.

In the end, Marc’s party was spoiled due to him being handed a six-place penalty owing to an incident with Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone, but it would not hurt hit him much, considering he has already been crowned the champion this season. The latest crash was Marc’s 21st this season.

The incident, however, won’t affect his number of pole positions in the premier class, which has now shot up to 52. The Spaniard now has 80 pole positions to his credit across all Moto classes. The weekend was particularly productive for the younger sibling, as he aced almost everything he laid his hands on. Alex was the quickest in free practice 3 to top all three sessions.

All things considered, the current season has been ordinary for Alex, as he is placed sixth in the drivers’ standings with 148 points. Sitting pretty after the sessions — which were marred by heavy rainfall — in the media centre, the brothers could not help but smile while answering a volley of questions directed at them by journalists.

Asked whether he has given any advice to his brother, Marc said: “Yeah, he started the season with a few crashes, but the quality was always there. I always try to give him some advice. I tell him that it is more important to be fast than to be smooth on the track. That has been my mentality, to maintain pace rather than being smooth and safe,” said the 25-year-old Repsol Honda driver.

The senior Marquez has, of late, been cultivating a notion that he is adept at the avoiding crashes. Queried how he has been able to do so, he said: “In the beginning of the season, I thought the set-up was the reason behind it. But later in the season, there was a change and I was still able to avoid crashes. There is always this ability to use the elbow as soon as I lose the front. And the better understanding of whether or not I will be able to save myself also plays a part. I think it is just natural.”

