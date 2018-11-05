Home Sport Other

Marquez storms through pack to take chequered flag

Starting seventh here at the Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, the Repsol Honda racer rocketed to second spot within the first five laps braving testing conditions.

Published: 05th November 2018

Spain's MotoGP rider Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. | AP

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

SEPANG: Consider this: You have the premier biking championship title — MotoGP —  in your pocket. You have clinched five of the last six championships since making your debut in the pinnacle of motorbiking. What do you do when you are handed a six-place penalty — after grabbing pole — on the eve of the race? And there is still one more race to go before the season folds. “You just try your best to finish on the podium without taking much risks,” is what response this query would most probably elicit.

Not if you are Marc Marquez. Starting seventh here at the Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, the Repsol Honda racer rocketed to second spot within the first five laps braving testing conditions. He got the ultimate reward at the end as Valentino Rossi, race leader for 16 of the 20 laps, suffered a crash. The Spaniard did not need a second invitation as he zoomed through to win his ninth race of the reason. His triumph also helped Honda’s 24th premier class constructors title.

When asked whether he would have ridden the way he did, had he been still vying for the championship with one race left in the season, the 25-year-old repled in the negative. “No. Had that been the scenario, I would have gone for a third place finish. Or at the max, a second place. I was pushing the limit in this race. I had some really close calls,” said the 25-year-old who is already regarded as one of the greatest in this field.

Much to the joy of the 1,03,000 odd fans present, a substantial part of the race saw Marquez trailing the Italian by more than a second. The stand filled with Honda supporters could be seen rooting for Rossi whenever he zoomed past them. Their loyalties could not be questioned as Rossi had suddenly resurrected his old self, after a long time.

With Marquez closing the gap lap by lap, Rossi might have felt threatened and pushed a little too much, resulting in the crash. Ironically, just when it looked like The Doctor would secure his first win in 26 races, he skidded off the track in front of the stand hosting his fans. The 39-year-old did finish the race, but a disappointing 18th place would hardly matter to him.

When Express asked whether he believed he would finish where he did, Marquez said: “The conditions were dry. I was pushing for victory. And I was pushing myself and the bike to the limit as Valentino was also doing the same. Victory was the target before going into the race.”

Despite unfolding one more episode of aggressive and productive racing, the Spaniard sounded not too satisfied with his bike.” We had a really good weekend, but on the race day the bike was not perfect. It was more about riding with instincts that having any other help,” he said. The concluding GP of the season will be held in Valencia.

