Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu to bag Vinoo Mankad Trophy

CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu settled as runners-up after losing to Vidarbha by 83 runs in the final of the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day tournament on Sunday. Leg spinner Rohit Dattatraya’s fifer (5/37) helped Vidarbha bowl out TN for 214 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Opting to bat first, Vidarbha posted 297 for 6, thanks to Aman Mokhade’s 101 and Yash Rathod’s 104. The duo raised 194 runs for the third wicket and laid a solid platform for Vidarbha’s lower order to post a challenging total.

Brief scores: Final: Vidarbha 297/6 in 50 ovs (Yash Rathod 104, Aman Mokhade 101; H Trilok Nag 4/48) bt Tamil Nadu 214 in 45 ovs (P Praveen Kumar 48; Rohit Dattatraya 5/37).

Madhya Pradesh in control

Parth Goswami’s 132 propelled Madhya Pradesh to declare at 363 for nine in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 Elite A group match at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. At stumps, Tamil Nadu were reeling at 81 for 3.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 259 & 363/9 decl (Parth Goswami 132; RS Jaganathsinivas 3/81) vs Tamil Nadu 131 & 81/3 (C Hari Nishaanth 47).

TN gain three points

Riding on R Vimal Khumar’s 83 and C Saffin’s 55, Tamil Nadu bagged a lead of nine runs over Cricket Association of Pondicherry in the drawn match of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament which was played at the Palmyra Cricket Ground in Puducherry. Khumar and Saffin added 121 runs for the first wicket.

Brief scores: CAP 189 (Neyan Kangayan 90; R Rajagiri 5/78) drew with Tamil Nadu 198/3 (R Vimal Khumar 83, C Saffin 55). Points: Tamil Nadu 3, CAP 1.

Aadhavan shines

Aadhavan’s 3 for 17 ensured a 70-run victory for Kedar CA A over AVM CA in the Velammal Cricket School U-12 ‘Believe Yourself Trophy’ tournament.

Brief scores: U-12: Kedar CA A 151/8 in 25 ovs bt AVM CA 81 in 21.1 ovs (Aadhavan 3/17); Evergreen CA 117/8 in 25 ovs (Suriya Krishnan 3/23) bt MGCA 24 in 14.3 ovs. U-14: CSS 96/7 in 25 ovs lost to AVM CA 97/2 in 20.5 ovs (Seshadri 48); MGCA 111/8 in 25 ovs (Nikhil 3/24) lost to Stumped CF 112/1 in 23.5 ovs.

