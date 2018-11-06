Tamil Nadu TT body challenges federation ultimatum

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) is taking on the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Issued an ultimatum to set house in order or face disaffiliation, the state body has moved Madras High Court stating that things are already in place. The next hearing is expected on November 13.

The TTFI at its annual general meeting in Guwahati on September 29 issued a notice directing the TNTTA to hold a special general meeting and “amend its bylaws in tune with the bylaws and guidelines of the federation.” The letter, in possession of Express, said the TNTTA should “register the association with the Registrar of Societies” and “conduct elections in a fair manner”.

The TTFI gave TNTTA 30 days to complete the process. “This would mean that you have to call an AGM after having completed all the processes as spelt out above within 30 days. If you are not able to complete the process the federation will have no alternative but to disaffiliate your association,” concluded the letter.

After having denied receiving any such letter last week, the TNTTA secretary AV Vidyasagar said on Monday that he had not seen it because the TTFI mail had gone to spam. “Right now we can’t take any action because the matter is in court. We are saying that we shouldn’t be disaffiliated because our elections (in May) were held under the supervision of a court-appointed observer. Two TTFI observers were also present. We conducted everything in a fair and proper manner,” Vidyasagar said.

Vidyasagar added the appeal was filed on October 31, which means the TNTTA moved court before having seen the TTFI letter. Vidyasagar was present in Guwahati where the TTFI decided to issue the ultimatum. The TTFI, however, is insisting that its order has to be followed. “The TNTTA has time till November 9 to respond. If they fail to respond, they will be disaffiliated. Members will have to elect a new set of office-bearers,” said Singh.

Earlier this year, the TTFI had handed out similar treatment to the Kerala Table Tennis Association, which was disaffiliated for not following guidelines. They too went to court seeking a stay order. But the appeal was turned down and the districts broke away from the existing association to form a new body.

Elections to Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association were held on May 27, 2018. TTFI had sent two observers. According to the report they submitted, we learnt that elections were not held properly. The Executive Board which met at Guwahati on September 29, discussed the matter and decided to direct you as detailed below:

1. To call for the Special General Body Meeting and amend your by-laws in tune with the by-laws and guidelines of the Federation, whereby only the district units will have voting rights in General Body. 2. To register the association with the Registrar of Societies. 3. To conduct elections in a fair manner according to the amended by-laws as directed by the Federation. 4. In case you are unable to conduct elections, it is suggested that you have a discussion and arrive at a suitable formula with regard to elections.