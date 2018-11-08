Home Sport Other

Cash-strapped Pakistan's Hockey World Cup participation in doubt

Pakistan Hockey Federation had sought a loan from the PCB to send the team to Bhubaneswar and clear the outstanding dues of players.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey

Image for representational purpose purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's chances of participating in the Hockey World Cup received another blow after the country's cricket board, PCB, turned down a request for financial aid to send the national team for the mega event in India beginning November 28.

Pakistan Hockey Federation had sought a loan from the PCB to send the team to Bhubaneswar and clear the outstanding dues of players.

Pakistan's new head coach Tauqir Dar and manager Hasan Sardar confirmed they had spoken to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and requested him to provide a loan to cover the expenses for the World Cup.

"He was scheduled to meet us on Thursday but due to some urgent issues he spoke to us on phone.

He made it clear that the PCB couldn't advance any loan to the PHF since the federation had not returned a loan given to them by the board during the tenure of Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia in early 2000," said Dar.

Dar said that Mani had minced no words in stating that due to the old loan it was not possible for the board to give a new loan since it had to answer to its financial advisors and auditors.

"Mani sahib has however assured us he will speak to the government and sponsors to help us overcome our financial crunch," Dar added.

PHF Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed, also told PTI that the national team's participation in the World Cup was in acute danger since the government was yet to respond to repeated requests from the PHF to release a grant of 8 million Pakistani rupees.

"We have now written directly to the Prime Minister's secretariat for the grant to be released within this week or else it would be very difficult for us to send the team to India," he said.

The World Cup is scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

"If we are not able to send the team to India it will not only damage our image in world hockey but we will also face a hefty fine from the FIH," Shahbaz added.

Dar said that they had told Mani to talk to the Prime Minister and if the government wanted they could directly pay the hotel where the Pakistan team will stay for the World Cup and also credit outstanding dues of the players in their individual accounts instead of giving any money to the PHF.

Players have yet to get their daily allowance for the Asian Champions Trophy and the camp set up prior to the tournament last month in Karachi.

To ensure it got visas on time from the Indian High Commission, the PHF has even applied for visas well in advance to avoid any issues later on as two years ago, the national junior team couldn't travel to India for the Junior World Cup for lack of visa.

The camp for the World Cup has however kicked off in Lahore from Wednesday with Dar taking charge as the new head coach and Danish Kaleem as his assistant coach.

Hasan Sardar continues to be the manager and Rehan Butt is assistant coach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PCB Hockey World Cup Pakistan Hockey Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp