Home Sport Other

Sensational Saurabh Chaudhary claims gold at Asian Airgun Championships

Saurabh won the gold medal at the Asian Games in August, besides bagging golds at the World Shooting Championships in September and the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina last month.

Published: 08th November 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary. (Photo | Twitter/@SarkarSpeaking)

By PTI

KUWAIT CITY: India's teenage shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary continued his incredible run by claiming his fourth individual gold medal in as many months with a top finish in the 10m air pistol junior men's event of the Asian Airgun Championship here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, son of a farmer based in Meerut, first combined with compatriots Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain to log a total of 1731 to win the team gold and fetched the individual gold with 239.8 in the eight-man individual final to finish with two gold medals.

Saurabh won the gold medal at the Asian Games in August, besides bagging golds at the World Shooting Championships in September and the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina last month.

Arjun (237.7) secured the silver medal after finishing second, while Chinese Taipei's Huang Wei-Te clinched the bronze with a score of 218.0 to deny India a clean sweep.

Anmol finished fourth with a score of 195.1.

The Indian trio missed the World and Asian Junior record by a mere point.

Earlier, the Indians dominated the qualifying stages with Arjun topping the standings with a score of 578 after 60 shots.

Anmol was second with 577 while Saurabh was placed third with a score of 576 and all three made it to the eight-man final.

This takes India's tally in the ongoing event to 10 medals, including three gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Patil are also slated to feature in the junior women's 10m air pistol final later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Airgun Championships Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp