China Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth knocked out in quarter-finals

The Rio Olympic silver medallist gone down 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 against her Chinese opponent in 70 minutes.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 03:54 PM

PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (File | AP)

By PTI

FUZHOU: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were ousted from the China Open World Tour Super 750 on Friday after losing their singles quarterfinals matches here.

While Sindhu yet again struggled to go past China's He Bingjiao in women's singles, Srikanth fell in straight-games to world number 3 Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles event.

Third seeded Sindhu, who clinched three silver medals this season -- Commonwealth Games, World Championship and Asian Games -- lost 17-21 21-17 15-21 to the eighth seeded Chinese.

It was Indian shuttler's third loss to Bingjiao, who had defeated her at the Indonesia Open and French Open in July and October this year.

Later Srikanth paid the price for being too erratic as he lost 14-21 14-21 in 35 minutes to Chen, who has been in good form this season with three titles from five final appearances.

Earlier, the left-handed Bingjiao controlled the rallies by executing her strokes perfectly and used her deft touch to outwit Sindhu.

The Indian frittered away a 8-3 advantage early on to lose the opening game but made a roaring comeback in the second before losing the decider after a late charge.

Sindhu had started well to take a 4-1 lead early on before moving to 8-3 but Bingjiao managed to claw back at 9-9.

The duo moved neck and neck till 15-15 when the Chinese moved ahead with three straight points.

Sindhu made it to 17-18 before Bingjiao pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Bingjiao surged to 4-2 but Sindhu turned the tables as she moved to 6-5 and then grabbed a 11-7 lead.

She kept distance despite the Chinese snapping at her feet.

In the decider, Bingjiao was more sure-footed than Sindhu as she executed her plan well to take a 11-6 advantage at the interval.

The Chinese managed to eke out a 15-8 lead before Sindhu produced a late charge to claw back to 15-16.

But Bingjiao didn't give any chance to the Indian after that as she reeled off the remaining points to cement her place in the semifinals.

In the men's singles match, Srikanth never seemed to pose a challenge to his Chinese Taipei opponent, who won titles in Germany, Singapore and Korea this year.

Chen played with a lot of confidence, something which the Indian seemed to have lacked during the match as he gave away easy points.

In the opening game, Srikanth did well initially to grab a 10-8 lead but after the break, Chen dominated the proceedings.

Eventually a roaring smash earned him the game point and he sealed it when Srikanth's return went wide.

In the second game, Srikanth struggled again and was 4-10 down at one stage but he produced a towering smash and two unforced errors from his rival took him to 7-10.

A net error from Srikanth gave a 11-7 lead to Chen at the break.

After the breather, Chen again dominated the rallies even as Srikanth fell in a heap of errors.

Lagging 11-18, Srikanth produced another smash to take a point but Chen soon had eight match points when the Indian hit long.

Srikanth saved two match points before Chen sealed it with another precise return.

