Home Sport Other

India internationals welcome pro volley platform

 Like any other youngster, all Akhin Jas wanted was to have a secured job in a good company.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Like any other youngster, all Akhin Jas wanted was to have a secured job in a good company. Today, Akhin is an icon player in the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League (PVL).Akhin and Jerome Vinith are two among the notable volleyball players in the country, having represented India at the international stage.

However, when it comes to this new league, they share the excitement of young players about to make their debut. “At first, you start playing because you love the sport. But then you have to think about securing your career. So you look to get a job playing for some company, play for some time and then start working. But I never expected something like this,” Akhin, who has been playing for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), said. 

Akhin the blocker is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the country. He was the player of the tournament in the last senior national volleyball championship. He has also featured in two editions of Asian Games. Jerome, too, have played in the Games twice.

Akhin Jas

The two are expected to feature prominently in PVL. “I have been waiting for this all my life. No one came forward to organise such a league before. The sport will get so much publicity in the country, and it will change everything. It is going to change my life,” Jerome said. There is great buzz around the league and the players are all fired up. “We are all preparing three to four times harder than we usually prepare,” Jerome remarked.

The league will be hosted in Kochi and Chennai. Akhin believes that the event will see a good footfall. “We have seen the success of leagues. A sport like kabaddi has tasted such tremendous success because of it. I am sure volleyball will also strike a chord with the public. It is going to be a success.”

Akhin is also thrilled to be playing alongside and against international players. Legendary spiker David Lee is a part of the league, and the 27-year-old feels that the American has already had an impact on him. “When I met Lee recently, he was pointing out a few things about my game. We spoke a lot. It was such a priceless experience for me.”Jerome believes that players coming through the ranks will get a lot of exposure. “These international players will bring their own styles and inputs. Indian players can learn a lot. This is such a big moment for us.”martinj@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhin Jas Jerome Vinith India internationals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp